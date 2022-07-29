Original title: PRIME 1 STUDIO Uncharted 4 Nathan Drake 1/4 Game Art Statue

This is definitely a surprise! In honor of Nathan Drake’s epic saga, Prime 1 Studio has decided to bring to our fans this Nathan Drake statue from our Ultimate Premium Masterline series.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is the pinnacle of the series, and one of the most emotional in the series. The artists at Prime 1 Studio have gone to great lengths to bring you on an adventurous treasure hunt with this statue as if you were in the game world!

The background of the story tells the happy and stable life of Nathan Drake and his wife Elena, who have retired. The peaceful life is quickly shattered; Drake’s brother Musa, who died a long time ago, suddenly appears to Drake with a treasure map and hopes to join him on a treasure hunt. After some struggle, Drake decided to set off with his brother Musa to Hadalia to find the treasure left by the 18th century pirate Henry.

On top of the broken wall stood an old wooden beam, and a rusted iron cage hung on the wooden beam; the lower part of the iron cage had been broken due to long-term weathering; Bone, we can see from his dress that this is a pirate. Nathan Drake was not affected by this scene at all. He grabbed the wooden beam support with his left hand, and aimed the gun in his right at the combatant in the distance who was unaware of the danger. His eyes were very firm!

Our artists make full use of various textures and materials to restore the real texture of the scene as much as possible. The traces of wind and sun, and the old dirt have become so vivid under the careful rendering of the painter.

This stunning 69cm statue will make you feel as if you were there and feel the thrilling moment!

The Nathan Drake statue’s platform is themed around New Devon in Rihadaria, showing an overgrown jungle scene full of ancient masonry, pirate corpses.

In this Deluxe Bonus edition, Nathan will be equipped with a total of two replaceable head sculpts (one for a gritty emoji, the other for an angry emote), and a total of two replaceable right arms (one for holding a weapon, the other open palm). Pre-order now through the official Prime 1 Studio website or at an authorized dealer to receive an exclusive Bonus accessory: Nathan Drake’s AK-47 rifle, which is slung across the back for extra flair.

[产品规格]

・1/4 scale

・Statue size (approx.): Height 69cm Width 46cm Depth 62cm

・A total of 2 replaceable head sculpts (DX version only)

・A total of 2 replaceable right arms (DX version only)

・1 AK-47 rifle with shoulder strap (Deluxe Bonus version only)

・Rihadaria themed platform

Official price: standard version 8760 yuan, deluxe version 9440 yuan, special edition 9840 yuan

Expected Shipments: Q2 2024

