Two important “birthdays” that virtually unite “the sculptures of the most beautiful and powerful heroes of art”: this is how the Riace Bronzes, through the photographs taken by Luigi Spina, flank Michelangelo’s David, in two spaces adjoining exhibitions of the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence, thanks to the exhibition “The Riace Bronzes – A journey through images”, which can be visited until 12 March.

The exhibition, which arrived in Florence after being hosted for a few months in the same Reggio museum, was created on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the discovery of the two statues: an anniversary that joins the 140th anniversary of Michelangelo’s masterpiece in the Tribuna of the Academy Gallery.

A unique opportunity, defined it by Cecilie Hollberg, director of the Galleria dell’Accademia, “to create a significant and fruitful collaboration between two MiC institutions, such as ours”. But the exhibition is also a tribute to the Bronzes, in the city where they were exhibited for the first time.

Luigi Spina

A beauty, an artistic perfection, a charm that Spina’s works manage to capture: a path of 16 photographs – eight for each of the statues – in large format (90 X 134 cm), which unfolds like a story which, through the chiaroscuro, the variations of light that are reflected on the surface of the sculptures, convey different emotions, trying to go beyond what is visible. By narrating, with images of great impact, the millenary history and culture of which the Bronzes are interpreters and custodians. Luigi Spina – one of the most famous and awarded Italian photographers, who has focused his research on the links between art and faith, ancient cultural identities, the comparison with the classic, the sea – captures the different facets, the mystery, the universality and contemporaneity of the past, which emerge from the vision of the Bronzes, in a continuous dialogue with the visitor. Elements that are also found in the volume in three languages ​​(Italian, English and French), published by 5 Continents Editions, which accompanies the exhibition.

“The Riace Bronzes – A journey through images” – Until 12 March 2023 – Galleria dell’Accademia, Florence./www.galleriaaccademiafirenze.it