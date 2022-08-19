Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most complex rescue operations in recent decades: this is how the Tham Luang accident, which took place in a cave in Thailand in June 2018, can be defined, when twelve boys and their 25-year-old coach were stuck in the interior of a space that is almost impossible to reach, also due to the heavy rains that have hit the area in the meantime.

The incredible story is told in “Thirteen Lives”, a new film by Ron Howard that has recently arrived on Amazon Prime Video. This feature film that focuses on the various rescue attempts that involved thousands of people from different countries of the While local farmers are willing to lose their crops in order to divert the flow of water and try to help the boys, the arrival of two British experts seems to improve things: to be able to get through the large caves in immersion to the young footballers, however, will need a different idea. Two years after the terrible “American Elegy”, Ron Howard returns to fictional cinema confirming that he knows how to play his best cards in the field of tension cinema: think of the clashes of ” Frost / Nixon “or” Rush “(two of his best films), but also to” Apollo 13 “to make a comparison.

A rhetorical but engaging film

The American director controls the suspense well and manages to give life to a film capable of involving even those who already knew the entire course of the story. avoidable, concession to rhetoric But what is positively striking are the claustrophobic shots, effective in transmitting the experience of the rescue and the tension experienced by both the very young characters and the adults called to rescue them.Cast rich in well-known faces, thanks to the participation of Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman.

Minions 2

At the cinema, however, comes “Minions 2 – How Gru becomes Despicable”, the second chapter entirely dedicated to the funny yellow characters, after the enormous success of the 2015 film, a spin-off of the “Despicable Me” saga. Italian already says a lot about a plot that revolves around a very young Gru, ready to conquer the world since adolescence, albeit with lukewarm results. Determined at all costs to join the small group of Super Villains of the world, Gru orchestrates a complicated plan together with his henchmen … This new feature confirms the sympathy of the little Minions, protagonists of various gags that are once again funny, but beyond these Illumination Entertainment offers a very weak and devoid of courage script, already seen and always predictable. , but the autopilot is never really disengaged.