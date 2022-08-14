“The president of the bank was wrongfully imprisoned, let’s see how he can be reborn.” “Seeing his girlfriend’s parents being hypnotized, the reason is to share the body?” I was hijacked on the bus, but I fell in love with the robber.” After reading these titles, can you imagine that they are actually talking about some classic movies?

But as long as you have used some short video applications, you can basically guess what the video corresponding to these titles is:

Movie commentary.

These film commentaries often condense a two-hour movie into about 10 minutes of content (usually divided into several episodes): footage of the key plot, accompanied by a narration, plus a fascinating BGM, a This is how we made a movie commentary suitable for after-dinner enjoyment.

It is impossible to trace who was the first to do the movie commentary. This question is probably not important. The important thing is that, apart from the increasingly exaggerated headline party, the movie commentary in the short video now looks more and more like a made by people.

how do I say this?

Those who often go to short videos to watch movie explanations must be familiar with the material contributed by the following netizen @professional poke tire bear lawyer:

As soon as the man sat down, Xiaomei took a document and appeared in front of him. Unexpectedly, before the file bag was opened, Foboule appeared in front of them.

It turned out that the man in front of him was the former President of the United States, and this document was quietly lost by his seemingly loyal subordinates.

Don’t blink, the next second Fobler looked at the document, smirked at the old man at Thomas, and then handcuffed him. The old man shouted as he walked: baa, baa…

The bodyguard, Brother Beard, came with his younger brother to hear the news, but he didn’t expect that Foboule pulled out the sprayer and instantly eliminated the two Calemis…

This passage can be regarded as the culmination of contemporary short video film commentary literature.

The wonderful thing is that the above names, titles and sentence patterns appear repeatedly in various short film commentary videos, giving people the illusion that the film commentators all over the world are the same person.

“Xiaomei” is a beautiful woman in the movie, and often refers to the heroine; “Dazhuang” is a man with a strong body, sometimes also the hero; “Brother Beard” has the same literal meaning; It is from the Northeast dialect, which means an unimportant role in the plot, a group performance, or the protagonist’s sidekick.

The most exciting is “Foboule”. This should have been a transliteration stalk, referring to the English abbreviation of the FBI of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, but according to the observation of netizen @ Wu Nian, “Fo Bo Le” was originally because a certain Northeast editing anchor had no culture and did not know the abbreviation of the FBI. It was the FBI, who mistook the last i for L, but accidentally discovered the traffic password, so he made a mistake and pretended that he was wrong on purpose, and the name “Fobole” also spread.

Of course, there are more than these people in the movie commentary.

“Uncle Qiantiao” is a middle-aged man with a lot of stories and experiences, “Mourning Biao” is the villain in the movie, and “Little Shuai” is a handsome young man who takes over from Da Zhuang as the male protagonist from time to time. Bai, Daqiang, Dashan, Azhen, Aqiang, Blonde, Qianjo, Dabei and Dabei…

Source: Weibo @Meine Pastor

The word formation and sentence structure in the film commentary literature are more particular, such as “this man/woman”, “pay attention”, “the next second” and “but did not expect” and so on are just the basics, many sentence patterns Not surprisingly, it continued the nonsense literature that was popular some time ago:

If there is no accident, there will be an accident

This little girl who looks like a little girl is actually a little girl

Confused woman

……

In terms of word formation, many film commentaries also carry forward the broad and profound Chinese language. In addition to applying the expression “press not to list” in the storytelling, there is also a word called “drinking hate in the northwest”, although it has not been included in the dictionary of Chinese idioms, but According to the textual research of netizens, the word is likely to be borrowed from the phrase “Hate Fu” by Jiang Yan, a Liang writer in the Southern Dynasty, “everyone has died since ancient times, and they all swallow their voices with hatred”, which means “defeating with hatred”.

Based on the above results, a short video training teacher has already taught everyone how to make a movie commentary on Zhihu:

At present, among various types of accounts in the short video field, only the movie commentary account is the easiest to make money and has the lowest threshold.

This is a direct job, as long as you are willing to put in the time, it does not require any skills, and of course there is no difficulty. It is the easiest category to do in the category of short videos, and everyone is jealous of short videos. Profiteering, this can be done completely, and requires zero basis. We can reasonably arrange to make 1-2 films of video commentary content in one day.

As for the text of the explanation:

Here I suggest that everyone just copy other people’s copywriting, and copy some film and television review websites or film and television public accounts. After all, we are going to take a high-yield route, and it is impossible to write all of them by ourselves.

But since it’s a movie commentary video, naturally it can’t be without sound.

Someone left a message, “Don’t you even need to talk when you are doing a movie commentary now?”

It really is.

The trainer also intimately recommended speech synthesis tools for everyone, so that creators who are eager to try can completely get rid of the cost of buying recording equipment. One is the text-to-speech service of Microsoft Azure (Microsoft’s public cloud service platform):

The voice must choose the most popular AI Yunxi, and the speaking style must be cheerful. Another Alibaba Cloud’s intelligent voice interaction service, AI also chooses Ai Fei, who is passionately explaining:

Some netizens said that as the two most popular AI tools for creators in the field of short video movie commentary, over time, children born in the 20s will definitely like the voices of Yunxi and Ai Fei as much as Zhao Zhongxiang’s voices when they grow up.

At the end, with a slow shake of Vietnamese electronic music, the explanation video is perfect.

Some time ago, there was a popular discussion about “Has short video movie commentary ruined the movie?” Some people seriously criticized:

Movies are complex and delicate, and this compressed narration is very violent and permanently destroys the most important first experience of a movie. Filmmakers love movies, so they make movies, to figure out details, to express emotions, to do such a thing. “Sculpture”, but was taken away and cut into a general big stone, as long as the pursuit of beauty will feel sad. (@LightOS)

Despite this, there are still not a few people who feel that this is impossible, and they all like this form. For them, there may only be a little time before going to bed in a day that really belongs to them, and it is the artist’s job to delve into the artistic connotation of movies.

“If you don’t have time to watch the whole movie, just pass the time.”

If there is a corresponding demand, there will be corresponding products. The fast-paced life has created such products as short video movie commentaries. Fast food may not be healthy, but people who are hungry can’t afford to wait for an hour or two to simmer slowly.

The reality is that people are always scrolling through these videos unconsciously, while sighing that they seem to be unable to watch a complete movie patiently anymore, worrying that the bottom line will also be dismissed like this, in such a contradiction. It is probably the life of most people.