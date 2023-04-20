World Marijuana Day: what does 420 mean and what is its relationship with cannabis culture

2023 – USE OF CANNABIS. World Marijuana Day is celebrated within the culture of consumption of the Cannabis plant, currently legalized in several countries.

Cannabis oil is authorized for consumption in Argentina for medicinal purposes.

WHY IS WORLD MARIJUANA DAY CELEBRATED?

The origin of this date dates back to 1971. At that time, a group of students from California, United States, would meet at 4:20 in the afternoon, after finishing their classes, to smoke marijuana.

Known as Los Waldos, the group’s meetings ended up being commemorated by the cannabis subculture, which used the timetable to define the date: in the 4th month, on the 20th.

Currently, the number “420” is a worldwide recognized code to refer to marijuana.

Beyond the controversy that its consumption entails, it also has a curative profile. In Argentina, in 2017, the Senate unanimously approved the country’s first medical cannabis law.

MARIJUANA: WHAT THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SAYS

The WHO declared, in 2022, that medical marijuana does not represent health problems.

He concluded that Cannabidiol (CBD) serves as a palliative for chronic diseases and for patients with epilepsy and does not generate addictions.

Cannabidiol (CBD) represents 40% of marijuana extracts. It reduces pain and inflammation, controls epileptic seizures, and is used to treat mental illness or addiction.

1893 – JOAN MIRÓ. Spanish surrealist painter and sculptor Joan Miró was born in the city of Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain). .

1912 – BRAM STOKER. At the age of 64, Irish writer Bram Stoker, author of the gothic novel Dracula, the vampire story he published in 1897 and became a classic of the horror genre made into a movie, dies in London.

1940 – PILAR LOOKED. Spanish theater, opera and film director Pilar Miró, winner of two Goya awards, is born in Madrid. Her work includes outstanding films such as “El crimen de Cuenca” and “El perro del manger” and some 200 theater productions. She is one of the most valued filmmakers in Spain.

1960 – SAN LORENZO. Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro becomes the first Argentine team to play in the Copa Libertadores de América. It was in the 3-0 win against the Brazilian Bahía in a match that was played at the Huracán stadium, where “el Ciclón” played at home.

1965 – ALFREDO PALACIOS. At the age of 86, the lawyer Alfredo Palacios died in Buenos Aires, who in 1904 became the first representative of the Socialist Party elected in Latin America. He is the author of laws in favor of workers’ rights and promoter of the University Reform of 1918.

1992 – BENNY HILL. The British comedian Benny Hill (Alfred Hawthorn Hill) dies in the London neighborhood of Teddington, who for more than three decades starred in The Benny Hill Show, considered one of the best in the history of absurd humor.

1992 – FREDDIE MERCURY. Around 72,000 spectators attend a Freddie Mercury tribute concert at Wembley Stadium, five months after the death of the leader of the British rock band Queen. Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Extreme, David Bowie and Elton John, among other artists, also performed. The concert was broadcast on radio and television to 76 countries.

1993 – MARIO MORENO. The comedian Fortino Mario Alfonso Moreno Reyes dies in Mexico City at the age of 81, who with the stage name of Cantinflas became the most famous Mexican actor of all time. He acted in more than 50 films in an artistic career that began in the 1930s as a circus dancer.

1999 – MASACRE COLUMBINE. Two students commit suicide after shooting twelve classmates and a teacher at Columbine High School in the city of Columbine (Colorado, USA) to which they were armed with shotguns, pistols and explosives. In the Columbine Massacre, the attackers also injured 24 students.

2020 – HORACIO FONTOVA DIED. At the age of 73, the singer-songwriter, graphic designer and comedian Horacio Fontova, who acted in film, radio and television, died in Buenos Aires. He gained fame with the character Sonia Braguetti in the popular program Peor es nada and with the musical group Fontova trio.

1741.- The Spanish soldier Blas de Lezo defeats the powerful English fleet under the command of Admiral Edward Vernon that was besieging Cartagena de Indias (Colombia).

1810.- The Governing Board of Caracas proclaims a national sovereignty detached from Spain.

1843.- Sanctioned the Political Constitution of New Granada.

1851.- José Rufino Echenique is elected president of Peru.

1853.- General López de Santa Anna occupies the presidency of Mexico again.

1871.- A law declares the suppression of the secret association “Ku-Klux-Klan” in the USA.

1920.- Inaugurated in Antwerp (Belgium) the VI Olympic Games of the Modern Era, the first after the First World War.

1961.- The landing of counterrevolutionary forces, supported by the American CIA, in the Bay of Pigs (Cuba) is a complete failure.

1964.- The first videoconference is shown in public during the World‘s Fair in Queens, New York.

1983.- The Peace Conference for Central America begins in Panama.

1986.- A dam bursts in Kantalai (Sri Lanka): one hundred people die and 18,000 are left homeless.

1990.- The Venezuelan writer Arturo Uslar Pietri is awarded the Prince of Asturias Award for Literature.

1992.- King Juan Carlos inaugurates the Universal Exposition of Seville.

1995.- The co-discoverer of radium, Marie Curie, of Polish origin, becomes the first woman who, on her own merits, rests in the Panthéon in Paris.

1998.- The president of Microsoft, Bill Gates, presents his new Windows 98 operating system in Chicago (USA).

2000.- President Hugo Banzer lifts the state of siege in Bolivia, decreed to quell the social unrest due to the rise in water rates in Cochabamba.

2004.- The Dominican Republic orders the withdrawal of its troops from Iraq.

2005.- The President of Ecuador Lucio Gutiérrez is dismissed by Parliament for the social protests against his Government.

2008. Victory of former Catholic bishop Fernando Lugo in the presidential elections of Paraguay.

2010.- A court in Buenos Aires sentences the Argentine dictator Reynaldo Bignone to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity.

2013.- At least 186 dead and more than 11,000 injured during an earthquake in the Chinese province of Sichuan.

2016.- An explosion at a petrochemical center in the Mexican state of Veracruz leaves 32 dead.

2017.- A policeman killed and two wounded in a terrorist shooting on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

BIRTHS

1586.- Isabel Flores, Saint Rose of Lima.

1808.- Carlos Luis Bonaparte, Napoleon III of France.

1889.- Adolf Hitler, leader of Nazi Germany.

1908.- Lionel Hampton, American jazz musician.

1923.- Ernesto Antonio Puente “Tito Puente”, Puerto Rican musician.

1935.- Mario Camus, Spanish film director.

1939.- Gro Harlem Brundtland, Norwegian politician.

1941.- Ryan O’Neal, American actor.

1949.- Jessica Lange, American actress.

1960.- Miguel Díaz Canel, Cuban politician.

1997.- Alexander Zverev, German tennis player.

DEATHS

1693.- Claudio Coello, painter of the Chamber of Carlos II.

1912.- Bram Stoker, Irish writer.

1947.- Cristian X, King of Denmark.

1991.- Donald (Don) Siegel, American filmmaker.

1993.- Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”, Mexican comic actor.

2018.- Tim Bergling, Avicii, DJ sueco.

2021.- Monte Hellman, American film director.

