Original title: Yu Zhengsu’s response to Bailu Zhang Linghe’s love affair: the first-line actors are waiting for the show and the rest are floating clouds

Sohu Entertainment News On September 24, gossip media broke the news that Bai Lu and Zhang Linghe were in a relationship, and then Yu Zheng posted a suspected response to the matter: “Whoever wears the crown must bear the burden. You can stand the talk and laugh! The rumors can withstand it! Difficulty bears the burden. Hold on! Hold on to time! You must remember, there are first-line actors and actresses waiting to be broadcast, and the rest are all floating clouds.”

Earlier, the gossip media went to Zhang Linghe’s house after the closing banquet of Bailu’s new drama on September 8, and the two stayed until the next day. The next morning, Zhang Linghe left first, and Bailu came out and compared the video doorbell. The gossip media said that because someone was at the door, the homeowner’s mobile phone could receive an alert.

It is reported that Bai Lu is an artist of Yuzheng Company's Huanyu Film and Television.