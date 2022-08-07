940 open positions, 632 in Italy. These are the updated data from the Xjobs platform of Cdp Venture capital processed by Italian Tech. The city that offers more job opportunities in startups remains Milan with 260 profiles required by startups, followed by Rome with 66 jobs, Turin with 24.

The number of open positions for Musixmatch, the largest database of musical texts in the world (8 million, available in 80 languages), which at the end of July announced the entry into the capital of the company of an American fund, very active in Silicon Valley. According to data collected by Xjobs, the company has 22 open positions among frontend engineers, blockchain experts and data analysts. Like those opened in Naples from Kinetona company that develops automotive software: 13 jobs offered, all in the Campania capital.

He also hires the real estate startup Casavo, which closed a $ 100 million round last month and is now looking for some 40 new profiles to join the company including sales reps and data analytics experts. Some of these jobs are in Spain and France. But there are hundreds of open positions, in dozens of companies that deal with cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, marketing. Here all the data.