A small protein hidden in our body, a powerful antimicrobial agent that protects us from infections: it is called the LL-37 peptide and is responsible for activating the mechanism that triggers the progression, hence the worsening, of Alzheimer’s disease. The discovery is Italian-Chinese: it comes from researchers at the State University of Milan, in collaboration with the Institute of Zoology of Kunming (China).
