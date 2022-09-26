Home Health Alzheimer’s, this is how the sentinel protein that triggers the disease works
Health

by admin
A small protein hidden in our body, a powerful antimicrobial agent that protects us from infections: it is called the LL-37 peptide and is responsible for activating the mechanism that triggers the progression, hence the worsening, of Alzheimer’s disease. The discovery is Italian-Chinese: it comes from researchers at the State University of Milan, in collaboration with the Institute of Zoology of Kunming (China).

Discovered ‘switch’ that advances Alzheimer’s

