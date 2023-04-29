Annalena Baerbock doesn’t tell them

The German Foreign Minister often uses very frank tones, unlike her predecessors

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been in office for a year and a half but has already become the most important exponent of the government, in some cases even overshadowing the chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

She had never held any government post before joining Scholz’s centre-left government, and many wondered how she would fare. Baerbock is the first woman, as well as the youngest at 42, to lead the Foreign Ministry: but her discontinuity with her predecessors was not only symbolic. Since the beginning of her mandate, Baerbock has used very frank, sometimes even brusque tones towards various non-democratic countries with which she has had to deal: above all China, Russia and Turkey. Her approach has been described as “outspoken”, “aggressive”, “tougher than his political opponents”and for months now German and European commentators have been wondering if it will achieve concrete effects and where Baerbock’s career could lead in the next few years.

Since the reunification of West and East Germany between 1990 and 1991, the German government has adopted a prudent foreign policy subordinated to the maintenance of good trade relations with the rest of the world. Both the rejection of the interventionist policies that characterized Germany from the nineteenth century up to the Nazi regime, and the desire to satisfy the aspirations of the largest German companies had something to do with it. Germany strongly opposed the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, but in subsequent years also more decisive approaches against the most powerful autocratic regimes in the world, according to its critics for mostly commercial reasons.

Even today, Germany is China‘s largest trading partner in Europe, the largest European country to invest in Turkey, and until before the Russian invasion of Ukraine also the largest Western European country to depend on natural gas imports and Russian oil. The status of a country that managed to cultivate relations with everyone, commercial but also diplomatic, was strengthened by Angela Merkel’s 16-year term as chancellor, known for personally dealing with foreign policy. Merkel has never had particularly autonomous foreign ministers: her last foreign minister, the social democrat Heiko Mass, was a former lawyer famous mostly due to his very fine clothing and having rather poor English.

In a year and a half in office, Baerbock has taken steps not seen in the Foreign Ministry for some time. One month before the Russian invasion Baerbock he criticized very explicitly Russia during a press conference with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, considered one of the most experienced and shrewd diplomats in the world. The press conference closed with a piqued remark from Baerbock on Russia Today, the TV that Vladimir Putin’s Russia has been using for years to spread propaganda and spread false news in dozens of countries around the world, shortly after one of his journalists had asked her a question. Baerbock answered and then left without saying goodbye to Lavrov. Since the beginning of the war Baerbock has been described several times as the staunchest supporter of the Ukrainian resistance within the German government.

In early April, during a state visit to China, Baerbock instead held a press conference rather similar in tone with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, insisting very much on the fact that China has done too little to stop the war in Ukraine, and on China‘s systematic human rights violations against political opponents and ethnic minorities. An annoyed Qin Gang said he did not want to accept such lessons from the West. Once back in Germany Baerbock he recounted to have seen episodes “more than shocking” on the Chinese repression of internal dissent, but without providing further details.

After all, Baerbock had been very clear in the electoral campaign for the 2021 elections. In an interview with some foreign press newspapers including the Financial Times these that with Russia “one must seek dialogue when possible, but show firmness when needed”.

Since he has been in government, Baerbock has taken such pro-European and pro-Atlantic positions – that is, close to the positions of NATO, the military alliance that includes the main Western countries – that he has earned the respect of political opponents who on other issues they think very differently from her. In the very first phase of the war in Ukraine the prime minister of Saxony and deputy secretary of the CDU, the centre-right party to which Angela Merkel belonged, Michael Kretschmer, He thanked Baerbock «for the clarity with which he is representing Germany in this delicate phase».

Baerbock has never clearly explained the reasons for a sharper approach than his predecessors. According to some, there is a generational factor to do with it. A few months ago the Guardian he wrote that Baerbock is part of a young generation of politicians “for whom Iraq, for example, is not so much the place where the West has been fatally burned [dall’invasione americana del 2003]but the one in which he was right to reach out to endangered minorities, as part of a coalition that has been fighting the Islamic State since 2014”.

According to others, it has to do with the fact that Baerbock grew up politically in the Greens, a very clear-cut political party on some points – including above all attention to ecological battles – but less dogmatic, for example, than the Social Democratic Party, whose older members they had a lot of ties with the Soviet Union first and then with Russia.

Still others believe that Baerbock is simply trying to build some authority in view of the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for 2025, in order to be able to credibly run for chancellor. She already tried in 2021 but her electoral campaign turned out to be rather unsuccessful due to some public stumbles and a controversy over her resume, which turned out to be richer than her real experiences.

If she wants to have any chance, Baerbock will also have to take care of reviving her party, which she led until a year and a half ago (she left her post as co-secretary after being appointed minister). At the moment, according to polls, the Greens are close to the 14.8 percent they obtained in the 2021 elections, after that in the summer of 2022 they had passed 20 percent of the votes.

