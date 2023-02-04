Home Health Balearic Islands Government – Detail of the news
Health

by admin
Monkey pox alert

Monkeypox (monkeypox) is a viral zoonotic disease. The first human cases of this disease were identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. It commonly affected some West and Central African countries, so all cases identified outside endemic areas until the year 2022 they were imported, that is, linked to cases or animals from endemic areas.

In May 2022, the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) reported the identification of several cases of monkeypox with no history of recent travel to endemic areas or contact with previously reported cases. Subsequently, cases were detected in different European countries, including Spain.

On 23 July 2022, the second meeting of the Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) in relation to the monkeypox outbreak in several countries and the Director-General of WHO has declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency.

Specifically, in the Balearic Islands the first confirmed case was reported in May and the trend is also showing an upward trend due to the increase in cases since then.

