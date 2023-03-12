Serata choc all’Pilgrims hospital of Naples: a minor, 12 year old DG arrived at the emergency room of the Pignasecca garrison due to stab wounds to the chest. Stabbed in a fight between kids in the streets of the historic center of the city. Victim of trivial quarrels for one sentence or one look too many as happens more and more often in the violent nightlife that characterizes the streets of Naples.

“We treated and sutured him – he warns Joseph Fedele highly experienced emergency surgeon on duty in the hospital – unfortunately one of the blows hit him in the mediastinum, i.e. the cavity between the two lungs in which the heart and the pericardium that surrounds it are located. Therefore, what is technically called the “pneumomediastinum” was produced, ie the entry of air into this cavity in which the heart should instead work under vacuum. A more serious situation than pneumothorax which in turn affects the lung when it is affected, since in this case it is the heart that is in difficulty ».

The little boy, stabilized, was transported in red code, and therefore in danger of life, with a resuscitative ambulance, at theSantobon hospital where he was received in the emergency room before being admitted to intensive care. From what we learn, the boy was intubated and the prognosis is reserved. “We are all shocked – adds Dr. Fedele – in recent years we have seen the age of stabbing boys drop more and more, especially on weekends, but we have rarely seen such serious injuries in children who are little more than children who roam the streets armed with knives in a dimension of presumed amusement ready for confrontation even without particular reasons. As usual, I immediately alerted the police even if in this case the clinical aspect is the primary concern. The thought of a father is to save this boy’s life. At Pellegrini we are not equipped for pediatric cases and for this reason we have transferred him to colleagues at Santobono. Certainly a reflection on what happens in the streets of Naples on Saturday evenings and weekends must be made at all levels. Families, schools and institutions have a duty to ask themselves what to do to curb this which has taken on the contours of a real social emergency. A worrying escalation ».

In general terms according to Pellegrini data – the emergency room led by Eugenio Bellinfante it is the most frequent destination – the crimes that minors are most often victims of are thefts and intentional injuries, both in the 0-13 and 14-17 age group. The latter, adolescent minors, are also often the victim of robberies and threats. While among the youngest, after threats, sexual violence is more frequent.

