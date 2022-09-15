Breast cancer, mastectomy, reconstruction. There is a great paradox in this process: the intervention today considered “best” for patients, the “gold standard”, namely immediate breast reconstruction in a single time, which allows patients to leave the operating room with the already reconstructed, is not envisaged by the national and, consequently, regional reimbursement systems. And therefore it risks not always being guaranteed. Today, over 70 breast and reconstructive surgeons from as many Breast Units from all over Italy, belonging to the DonnaxDonna group, have reported it, who during a conference in the Senate presented the first report on the regulatory framework of reimbursements – DRG (Diagnosis Related Groups) and on the risk of “women’s lack of right to take advantage of the best opportunities for breast reconstruction after cancer”.

Region you go, refund you find

The key question posed by the surgeons in a provocative way is in fact this: “Do hospitals, whether public or affiliated, choose the best operation for each patient with the best techniques or are they forced to practice above all reimbursable interventions in order not to exceed the costs?”. The problem does not only concern immediate reconstruction, but various surgical techniques and some innovative materials are excluded from the reimbursement systems that the Regions recognize in hospitals (such as micro-surgical techniques with the use of autologous tissue flaps). With great disparities between region and region, which – according to the DonnaxDonna group – entail serious imbalances in guarantees for patients. They range from a reimbursement of 2,838 euros for mastectomy performed in Valle D’Aosta, Liguria and Sardinia up to 4,168 euros in Veneto. “In Lazio, for example, there are no cost differences between mastectomy alone and mastectomy with immediate breast reconstruction”, he explains Marzia Salgarello, coordinator of the Donna X Donna group and Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart – A. Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS of Rome: “It means that when we carry out the second procedure, in cases where there is an indication, we produce a shortfall of over 1,700 euros “. Breast reconstruction after cancer is instead recognized in DRGs when it is performed in another operation, subsequent and distinct from the demolition one. Women, continues Salgarello, thus have to undergo two surgeries instead of one: the first involves the insertion of the expander together with the demolition of the breast, the second the reconstruction with prostheses. But not only: “In some regions such as Lazio, the rates of DRGs for deferred reconstructions recognize a paradoxically lower reimbursement if innovative microsurgery techniques are used without the use of prostheses, even if they are interventions that involve many more hours of operating room . also the remodeling of the breast against lateral, to guarantee the symmetry, is reimbursed only if carried out in a further third intervention “. There are no virtuous or not very virtuous regions, but we are witnessing a puzzle of acronyms and figures that do not seem to have a logic.

A paradox within the paradox

In recent years there have been great improvements in terms of both techniques and materials, which would allow savings for the health system. “Being able to perform a single operation, obviously in the patients in which it is indicated, is of great importance for women, but not only”, he adds Viviana Galimberti, Director of the Breast Care Division of the European Oncology Institute of Milan: “The repercussions are a better organizational efficiency, a reduction in hospitalizations and, therefore, waiting lists and direct and indirect costs. “This was our great effort, but politics and institutions do not always keep up with us and often these innovations are not valued and remunerated adequately”.

The problem of prophylactic mastectomy

On the other hand, DRGs have not been updated nationally since 2009 and things have changed a lot since then. Another paradox concerns prophylactic mastectomy in women carrying a mutation that increases the risk of breast cancer: the intervention is not in the LEA (essential levels of care) and also in this case there is a great regional variability in reimbursements, which, however, are not adequate, the experts point out. How much does all this affect the right of women to be treated? “I want to clarify that none of us will ever be influenced by the accounts: we will always do the best thing for patients in science and conscience, on the basis of a shared therapeutic decision”, he underlines Adele Sgarella, Director of the Complex Structure of General Breast Surgery of the IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo of Pavia. “We are not under pressure, but there is no doubt that this microeconomic problem is important and risks putting many Breast Units in difficulty. We ask for a reassessment of the DRGs and for reconstructive surgeons to sit at the national and regional technical tables. It is we who know which techniques and which materials are used today, how many hours the operating room is occupied, the length of hospitalization and so on. What we hope for is a pathway DRG, rather than by type of intervention, and greater uniformity among the regions that guarantees fairness of treatment for patients ”.

Less than 7,000 reconstruction a year in Italy

A change that wouldn’t have a big impact on the healthcare system stock exchange, according to DonnaxDonna. Of the approximately 55,000 women who receive a diagnosis of breast cancer each year, approximately 13,000 total mastectomies are performed and reconstruction affects more or less half of the cases. We are therefore talking about less than 7,000 interventions a year. To date, from the data collected by 14 breast units related to the project, in 2020 the immediate reconstructions were 49%, those in two stages with the use of an expander were 45% and the surgical techniques of microsurgery with the flaps taken from the patient itself were 5.5%.