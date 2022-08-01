[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

But how long it can last is still the part that players pay more attention to

In response to recent market rumors that Google’s Stadia cloud streaming game service will be shut down this summer, Google earlier via Twitter respond to clarificationemphasizing that it will continue to operate in the future and provide more game services.

Since the current development model is obviously different from the original idea, it is even more inclined to cooperate with external companies, so that external companies can build their own streaming game services with Stadia technology, plus former Google Stadia head Jade Raymond, Google vice president and Stadia products Key figures such as the person in charge, John Justice, left one after another, and Google also canceled its own game-related business, making the future of Stadia services obviously more uncertain.

However, Google’s earlier response emphasized that the Stadia service will continue to operate, and will continue to provide more free games for Stadia Pro subscribers, such as “Saints of the Black Street 3: Remastered Edition”, “Santa: Half”, which are expected to be available in August. Elf Heroes and Murder by Numbers, as well as Ubisoft’s upcoming “Rage of the Sea” in November this year, and EA’s “FIFA 23” expected to be launched in late September this year will all be on the Stadia service.

However, based on the fact that many of Google’s services in the past were closed after lack of sufficient number of users, whether it can attract more people to use it at present, and under the squeeze of similar services provided by Microsoft, Sony, NVIDIA, and Amazon, the Stadia service will be closed. It’s hard to say whether it will announce the closure one day, or just keep the technical cooperation business.