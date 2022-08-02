IMAGINE that you are taking cells from your skin and turning them into different types of cells: nerve, heart, or retinal cells – the ones at the bottom of our eye. This is exactly how a group of researchers, led by Anne Senabouth of the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Sydney (Australia), was able to study the genetic characteristics of the cells most affected by degenerative maculopathy: the cells of the retinal pigment epithelium. The results were published on Nature Communications and could help in the diagnosis and treatment, especially of one of the advanced forms of this disease, called atrophic maculopathy, for which there is currently no cure.

Macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (or degenerative maculopathy) is a progressive disease that leads to loss of vision due to the malfunction or death of cells of the retinal pigment epithelium and, as a consequence, of the photoreceptors connected to them. There are two forms of this disease: neovascular (or wet) maculopathy and atrophic (or dry) maculopathy. While there are specific treatments for the former today, the same is not true for atrophic maculopathy, which affects about 5 million people worldwide.

Reprogram the cells

Studying macular degeneration is not easy: retinal tissue is not as available. Thanks to the research of the last decades, however, we can get around the obstacle. Today, in fact, we are able to reprogram already specialized cells and induce them to “transform” into the type of cells we want to study in the laboratory. Specifically, the Australian team of researchers took a sample of skin cells from 43 patients with atrophic maculopathy and 36 healthy individuals, reprogrammed them into so-called pluripotent stem cells (capable of transforming into any other cell type) and finally, it induced them to become cells of the retinal pigment epithelium, ie those that are most affected by macular degeneration.

What is the benefit of this approach? To answer this, we must be clear that all the cells in our body contain the exact same genetic material. To put it very simply, the difference between a heart cell and a neuron, for example, depends on which portions of the genetic material (genes) are expressed (i.e. transformed into proteins) and in what quantities. Starting from any cell sample of a patient who has the pathology we want to study means, therefore, having the genetic material of that patient available, which will be the same for a cell in the skin or for a cell in the retina. But taking a sample of skin cells is far less invasive than taking them out of the retina.

New genetic variants of the disease

“We looked at how differences in people’s genes affect the cells involved in age-related macular degeneration. We narrowed the research to specific cell types to identify the genetic markers of this disease,” explains Joseph Powell of the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. Thus, by analyzing nearly 130,000 cells, the research team identified more than 400 molecular characteristics associated with the disease, including 43 potential new genetic variants. In particular, some important metabolic processes that take place in the mitochondria, the organelles responsible for the production of energy within our cells, are altered in diseased cells: some mitochondrial proteins have therefore been identified as possible targets for the prevention or treatment of maculopathy atrophic. Furthermore, in cells affected by the disease, proteins that serve to neutralize reactive oxygen species (ROS) appear to be more active. This would confirm some previous hypotheses, according to which at the origin of the disease and its progression there would be altered metabolic processes that determine an increase in oxidative stress and therefore in chronic inflammation. Finally, atrophic maculopathy would be related to a different expression of the proteins that regulate the formation of the extracellular matrix, that part of our tissues that is not made up of cells.

All these observations may be used to find specific drugs to treat or control the progression of macular degeneration in each patient: “This – concludes Joseph Powell – is the foundation of precision medicine, which allows us to identify the most effective therapeutic treatments for genetic profile of a person’s disease “.