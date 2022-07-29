Apple has rolled out iOS 16 Beta 4 to developers, introducing a host of new features and improvements to iMessages, Home, Mail, lock screen notifications, CarPlay, and more.

Recently, MacRumors took stock of the changes in iOS 16 Beta 4, and said that the official version of iOS 16 will be officially launched with the iPhone 14 series in September this year.

The first is an iMessages edit and undo feature tweak. Apple has shortened the time to withdraw a message from 15 minutes to 2 minutes, and will display a reminder that “a message has been withdrawn” after the withdrawal. After the message is withdrawn, the recipient can no longer see the content of the message, even if it has pass this information.

Apple also restricts the re-editing of information. After users click on the information, the editing history will be displayed, from unlimited edits within 15 minutes to a maximum of 5 edits. You can also delete or “undo” iMessages within 15 minutes. This effectively reduces misinformation due to typos, etc., and can also be used to cancel harmful messages.

The second point is the Live Activities API, Apple has launched ActivityKit in beta form, and developers can test the Live Activities feature on the lock screen. It is reported that Live Activities can provide a real-time overview of information when the screen is locked. This feature will not appear in the iOS 16 launch feature list and will be introduced in subsequent updates.

The third is the new Wildflowers and Architectural wallpapers available in the Home app.

The fourth point is to enable a new time limit for undo sending in the Mail app. Users can undo email sending in Mail in iOS 16 system. Adjusted from the original revocation limit of 10 seconds to three options of 10 seconds, 20 seconds and 30 seconds.

The fifth point is the setting of lock screen notifications. Apple has enhanced the vision of lock screen notifications from the Settings app. The existing iOS 16 Beta 4 lock screen provides three styles of Count, Stack and List.

The sixth point is the new lock screen customization interface. Apple has further upgraded the custom lock screen interface, providing more customization options such as colors, gradient colors, and photos.

The seventh point is to make the music player more prominent on the lock screen, and the interface elements of the music player on the lock screen are more prominent.

The eighth point is that CarPlay provides new wallpapers. Currently, the new static wallpapers on iOS 16 are blue, gray and colored.

In addition, there are bug fixes in iOS 16 Beta 4, a new “add widget” prompt is displayed when the custom lock screen indicates where to place the widget.