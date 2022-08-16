“The strength of the team is every single member of it. The strength of each member is the team where he plays”. This sentence is from Phil Jackson, an extraordinary basketball coach, celebrated in the Hall of Fame having won 11 National Basketball Association titles as a coach, the US basketball championship, six with Michael Jordan’s Bulls, another five with Kobe’s Lakers. Bryant, two of the strongest teams in history. I was thinking about that phrase, recalling that forty years have passed since the 1982 World Cup in Spain, those of Italy-Brazil 3 to 2, so to speak. That year there was maturity for us, but the real rite of passage that my generation was facing was sharing a collective joy for Paolo Rossi’s goals.

I would like to tell you about the psychological work that coach Enzo Bearzot did on his team. Taking advantage of some fierce journalistic criticisms in the matches before the World Cup, Bearzot was among the first to invent the game of “all against us / us against all”. In essence, he managed to cement the cohesion of the group by emphasizing, rather than attenuating, external attacks.

Inside the group and outside the group: together against the enemy

Using the psychological mechanism of the ingroup-outgroup he led his 22 players to become a single block, motivated to give their best to defeat not only sports opponents, but real “enemies”, on and off the pitch. The history of those world championships tells us that it worked very well, not only to win the Cup but to ensure that the nation, starting with President Pertini, proudly identifies itself with his national team.

Is it always so good? Actually no, as evidenced by the sporting misfortunes that Bearzot’s super-cohesive Italy had to suffer in the following years: he did not qualify for the Europeans in France (1984) and did very badly at the World Championships in Mexico in 1986. Where is the trick? Imagine being in a team of friends who know they are very strong.

A mechanism that does not always work: here are the unknowns

Team cohesion would allow everyone to put their strength at the disposal of others. Now you think you are in a different situation, in which, despite being very close, there are doubts between you about the actual strength of the individuals or, perhaps, having won the previous championship, there was a bit of anxiety in getting back into the game. In this case, the union of the group would be the amplifier of the fears and anxieties of the individuals.

So be careful: cohesion can make an already strong team very strong, but it can also make a team whose members feel weak or unprepared very weak. The moral of the story is that the strength of individuals must be shared in a group, anxiety and insecurity must instead be carefully identified and addressed individually. Because, as Wis? Awa Szymborska would say, unfulfilled friendships make worlds frozen.

* Professor at the Department of Psychology of Development and Socialization Processes, Faculty of Medicine and Psychology, La Sapienza – University of Rome, of which he is dean