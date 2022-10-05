The expression “empty calories” indicates the calories present in some types of food which, despite the high energy intake, they do not have an adequate nutritional level or even they are free of proteins, minerals, vitamins, fatty acids and antioxidants. “The empty calorie is the same as a traditional calorie, but due to the low nutritional percentage it cannot be considered as healthy”, he explains to the the doctor Elisabetta Macorsininutrition biologist of Humanitas Castellanza.

“Our body needs energy, but when we introduce more of it than we consume, our energy balance is altered and we get fat” the expert says, explaining that a diet consisting mainly of the consumption of foods rich in empty calories leads not only to an unexpected and uncontrolled weight gainbut “it also facilitates the development of metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, dyslipidemia and the risk of developing vitamin or mineral deficiencies”.

To help readers of Cook Corriere to identify the foods with the highest content of empty calories, Macorsini explains which foods it would be better to limit their presence on the plate.

