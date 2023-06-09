Expert reveals: These are the true secrets of staying young

The dream is as old as mankind: growing old healthily without the annoying deterioration and meanness that comes with an aging body.

Researchers all over the world are currently working on this topic, including the Munich doctor PD Dr. Axel Polack, who also did research at the renowned Helmholtz Institute and is one of the driving forces behind neotes, a German start-up in which a Biontech investor has also invested significant sums and which was rewarded for his research by the Berlin Senate .

expert on aging

“The fact that mice only live one year on average, humans 80 and sharks 200 years is a long process of evolution that is intended. Unlike today, the old people were needed in the original family group of the African steppe to help raise the children. And there is probably an elusive line that makes it impossible for people to live past 120. The oldest German has just died at the age of 113. We cannot and do not want to change anything about that,” said Polack.

Basically, the following applies: “All repair mechanisms are in full bloom in young people, but get worse and worse with age, until the impact of genetic changes eventually becomes stronger than the mechanism that repairs them.

And of course there are a small number of people who are genetically designed to live to be a hundred years old, whether they smoke or are unhealthy. But these are the “happy few” who pass on this gift: Science knows: “Centenarians ( centenarians ) give birth to centenarians.”

Longevity researchers in search of the key to longevity

The core of longevity research has a clear goal: “Statistically, most people’s lives are largely worth living until about 70. But then come the cardiovascular diseases, systemic diseases, cancer, diabetes etc. and limit the quality of life of the last 14 or more years of life considerably. We want and can change that.”

As an example, Dr. Polack so-called senescent cells that “sit around stupidly, emit pollutants and at some point set processes in motion that promote the formation of plaques and blood blockages and, in combination with macrophages and incorrectly composed blood fats, ensure that a vessel ruptures and people have a heart attack or gets a stroke.” And the “chronic inflammation could also trigger type II diabetes and Alzheimer’s.” Which could also apply to osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

In order to know where someone stands biologically, “we are now able to determine the biological age with an accuracy of one to two years using an epigenetic test that records 850,000 markers in the human body. In this way we can say whether a chronologically 80-year-old is perhaps only biologically 70, or vice versa.”