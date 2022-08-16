Back in April, we got good news that Borderlands Tale was getting a sequel, this time developed by Gearbox themselves (they also made the main Borderlands series), rather than making the original adventure Telltale Games.

But it has been very quiet since then. But now we’ve got a very, very solid indication that a proper reveal will happen anytime. As many times before, this is an age-rating organization that has spilled a lot of beans. This time it was IMDA Singapore that did the age assessment of the adventure, and thanks to that, we now know it’s going to be a violent game with lots of foul language.

As the information is very comprehensive, there are borderline spoilers, so we’ve included the full age-rated results below the image for your perusal. If you’d rather wait for an official demo, that’s probably not far off, as the age ratings are usually pretty close to the actual release. We assume it will be shown during next week’s Game Show Cologne.

“New Tales from Borderlands Deluxe Edition” is a compilation of “Tales from Borderlands” and its sequel “New Tales from Borderlands”. The compilation was rated M18 for intense violence and gore. For more information on Borderlands Stories, see Game Logs in the Category Database.

“A New Story from Borderlands” is an adventure game set in Pandora’s futuristic planet. The game revolves around scientist Anu, who attempts to utilize the healing crystals under the instructions of her brother Octavio and frozen yogurt shop owner Fran. They fought against corporate interests that wanted to control the crystals.

The game is classified as M18 because of the intense violence and gore.

Players control one of the three protagonists at various points in the game and make narrative decisions when presented with dialogue or action options. Players may encounter enemies such as humans, robots, and mutants. During these encounters, players need to successfully press a series of buttons in response to on-screen prompts to progress through the encounter. Failure to do so usually results in a death and the player needs to start from the last checkpoint.

There are depictions of intense violence throughout the game. An example of such an encounter would be a man stabbing a woman in the neck or top of her head; or a woman freezing a man and smashing him, leaving behind frozen debris, including severed limbs and head. There are other strong depictions of violence with blood-splattered details, such as characters being shot in the chest or head, or stabbed in the eye with a pistol grip. Additionally, there are gory depictions, such as seeing a woman with a broken leg, and a sequence where a character attempts to reattach a severed head to a corpse with a metal rod. Overall, these descriptions are more appropriate under the M18 rating, where classification guidelines allow “depicting realistic violence, such as killing, maiming, or causing other serious harm to humanoid characters”.

The game contains some use of vulgar language such as the swearing “f**k” and other words such as “ass”, “shit” and “jerk”.

