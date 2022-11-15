The political controversy arises after the statements of the Undersecretary of Health, Marcello Gemmato, on the effectiveness of vaccines on Covid. The Democratic Party, with the secretary Enrico Lettaand the Third Pole, across Carlo Calenda, ask for his resignation. Much of the opposition arises and hopes that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will distance himself.

The political storm mounts more and more with various exponents who call into question Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Minister Orazio Schillaci.

At the end the same undersecretary and exponent of Fdi intervenes with a note to specify that his words have been “decontextualized and easily exploited by the opposition”.

Gemmato: ‘Without vaccines it would have been worse? There is no proof ‘

“For a large part of the pandemic, Italy was first for mortality and third for lethality, so I don’t see these great results achieved”. This was stated by Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato, during the broadcast of Rai 2 ‘Restart-L’Italia ricomincia da te’. To the observation by the deputy director of the ‘Corriere della Sera’ Aldo Cazzullo, that “without vaccines it might have been worse”, Gemmato replied: “This is what she says, we do not have the burden of reverse proof. trap of taking sides for or against vaccines “.

Letta: “Gemmato can’t stay in office”

“An undersecretary of health who denies vaccines cannot remain in office.” The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, writes in a tweet.

Calenda: Gemmato has to resign

“Gemmato has to resign. An undersecretary of health who does not distance himself from the no vax is definitely in the wrong place.” So the leader of the Third Pole Carlo Calenda on Twitter.

Fratoianni: Schillaci distance yourself from Gemmato

“I imagine and hope that in the next few minutes Prof. Schillaci, minister of health, will distance himself from his undersecretary for the nonsense he is saying on TV.” This was stated by the national secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni, parliamentary member of the Green Left Alliance on the controversy over the statements on vaccines by Undersecretary Gemmato. “If this were not the case, it would be a slap in the face – continues the leader of SI – to the scientific community of our country, a slap in the face to the thousands of doctors and health personnel who fought hard against the pandemic for two years.” “An undersecretary like that – concludes Fratoianni – Italy certainly does not deserve it.”

Gemmato: precious weapons vaccines, decontextualized words

“Vaccines are precious weapons against Covid, my words decontextualized and easily exploited”. This is what the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato said following the controversy over his statements regarding the effectiveness of vaccines. “I am amazed by the exploitation that the opposition has been mounting in the last few hours regarding some of my statements made yesterday on Rai 2’s Re Start broadcast. I have always supported the validity of vaccines and the ability they have to protect especially the most fragile” , he specified in a note. “As Undersecretary for Health and exponent of FdI – he added – I want to clear the field of biased and ideological interpretations. The parliamentary activity of these years clearly and coherently testifies my position and that of FdI. We have passed from emergency to coexistence with the virus also thanks to vaccines, now is the time to look forward “.