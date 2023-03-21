Last Friday Daniele Dal Moro was eliminated from the house of Big Brother Vip, after a joke with Oriana that ended badly. La Marzoli tried to defend him, but during the live broadcast on Monday 20 March Alfonso Signorini wanted to clarify the reason for this decision.

The accusation of Alfonso Signorini

A game that ended badly, this is the reason why Daniele Dal Moro was forced to leave the house of Big Brother Vip last Friday. During the live broadcast on Monday evening Signorini asked Oriana to talk about this sudden expulsion.

«I am 100% certain that it was not his intention to have this attitude – replies Oriana -. It was just a joke», but Signorini gets serious «It’s not that we enjoy disqualifying people, unfortunately the faults are paid. Oriana you said “leave me, I don’t like it, you’re hurting me” they were bad images».

«Those images – continues Signorini – including your reaction were very ugly, then you also told it to others and when you told it you said it as a person who did not like these things. Words have weight. Now I don’t want to say that it’s your fault but your reaction was not that of a person who has suffered a joke”.

Oriana is incredulous “If you tell me that, I’ll feel terrible”

