By taking a picture day after day of the qualitative and quantitative experience of Italians on the Net for each leader of the main political parties, we are trying, to continue in the metaphor, to build a film that accompanies the reader until the days after the elections on what citizens who speak out on politics think online.

Here then DataMediaHub after the analyzes on Conte, Read and the Melonshe analyzed, exclusively for ItalianTechonline conversations (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs) in the last thirty days relating to the “Knight”.

From 1st August to 1st September Berluscon has been quoted online over 377,000i, by more than 30 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) nearly 2.8 million people. On these three parameters, these are the lowest volumes of all the leaders examined so far.

The potential flow, the so-called “opportunity to be seen”, that is precisely the opportunity that theoretically they had on the basis of these volumes of conversations to be exposed to contents related to? Berlusconi. Potential range which in the case of the leader of Forza Italia stands at 810.4 billion and which we reasonably estimate to be equal to an effective range of 40.5 billion impressions, of actual views of content relating to Berlusconi, gross of duplications. ?

On the other hand, the negative sentiment remains higher than the leader of the M5S, the share of emotions and, in fact, negative feelings contained in the online verbalizations related to the leader of FI. In particular, it emerges that such negativity focuses on the statements relating to presidentialism and subsequent resignation of Mattarella.

It is no coincidence that the peak of online citations relating to Berlusconi occurred precisely in coincidence with these declarations, on 12 August last. An element that, as the infographic summarizing the results of our analysis shows, clearly emerges both from the word cloud, from the new wording of the 12th terms most associated with online quotations of the Knight, and also from the tag cloud, the cloud of the 100 most used hashtags in online conversations concerning the leader? of Forza Italia, with #Mattarella and #Presidenzialismo clearly standing out, and even the hashtag #NO_maniLERCE_on_MATTARELLA shouted loudly by many.

Moreover, there is no survey, survey, which does not confirm that the President of the Republic both the institutional and political figure who enjoys the greatest trust and respect on the part of Italians. And, if necessary, even the “wheel” of the 100 most used emojis in association with people’s utterances about? Berlusconi shows a clear prevalence of smirking faces or clowns, and other elements of derision against the former Premier.