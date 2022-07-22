Immortals: Fenyx Rising is one of the biggest surprises Ubisoft has given us in recent years. Released around the same time as Assassin and Watch Dogs: Legion, two games that have gained more coverage and presence in the company’s marketing, the action-adventure should be more successful than it gets. Fortunately, players do appreciate the game, and in addition to being available at a lower price on all platforms, it’s one of the most popular games in the community.

Today, some rumors have started to circulate, and we’ll give some credit as they come directly from Jeff Grubb, a well-known insider with a reputation for being generally accurate. Grubb himself commented on his YouTube channel that the rumored “Immortal: The Rise of Fenix” sequel won’t be a second in itself, but rather a spin-off developed in a similar visual style, albeit far from The Legend. of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Not only that, but its setting will be far from Greek mythology and will focus on Hawaiian and Polynesian cultures, where we’ll embody a character (male or female).Internally, the project appears to be called “Oxygen” and may not be released until 2025。

No further details have been released and Ubisoft has not commented on the words, but the truth is, given the company’s latest move, this will be one of the best news they can give us gamers, perhaps in Ubisoft moving forward, or at Gamescom 2022?