Programming with Python and Machine Learning are the two most requested skills in the tech sector today. Growing digitalization and advances in Artificial Intelligence have skyrocketed demand, making specialized professionals a rare commodity, especially in Italy. ProfessionAi, an Italian startup and online academy for Data Science, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence in favor of Save the Children, has taken a step further: it has decided to help Ukrainian children.

With the Code4peace initiative, which is giving away Python courses and Machine Learning Fundamentals, that each person can buy at the basic price or by paying a fee at will, from 50 euros upwards. The entire proceeds will then be donated to Save the Children.

“With Code4peace we help Ukrainian children and at the same time we allow anyone wishing to invest in their professional training to acquire one of the most requested skills of this decade” he said. Giuseppe Gullofounder and coach of ProfessionAI.