JENESIS, formerly known as JENESIS DIGITAL SCIENCE in Hong Kong and established in Japan, announced the launch of mobile phones, tablets and smart watches in Japan earlier after obtaining the right to use the aiwa Digital brand. Reviving the past glory of the aiwa brand is the development goal, and even Shiqiao Ling, who has won the Japanese Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actor and other awards, serves as the brand endorsement.

For future product development, JENESIS said that it will pursue the ultimate in audio technology, and integrate products into living spaces, and plans to continue to develop through open innovation.

Take Junichi Fujioka, president of JENESIS, as an example. In the past, the sound performance of most digital devices was relatively affected due to the miniaturization, thinness and closed structure design. Therefore, in the future, the sound output performance of the product will cooperate with Dirac HD Sound sound technology of Dirac Research in Sweden, and add its own adjustment technology, so that the sound performance can be greatly improved.

With its experience in assisting in the development and production of more than 500 products, with a total production volume of more than 3 million units, JENESIS expects that more people around the world will re-understand the aiwa brand.

The products announced this time include a 6.5-inch HD resolution screen, Spreadtrum UNISOC T310 processor, 2GB memory, 32GB storage capacity, and a smartphone “SMP0601” powered by the Android 12 Go Edition operating system, and a 10.3-inch smartphone Display, MediaTek Kompanio 500 (MT8183) processor, 4GB memory and 64GB storage capacity tablet device “TBA1001”, and another tablet device “TBA0801” with 8-inch screen, MediaTek MT8168 design.

In addition, it also includes a 2-in-1 device “TBW1001” with a 10.5-inch screen, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB memory capacity and Windows 11 Pro operating system, as well as a 1.8-inch screen, IP67 waterproof and dustproof, support heart rate, heart rate changes , blood oxygen concentration, sleep quality, and the smart watch “SMW0001” with data recording functions for more than 20 types of sports, and also supports the function of connecting with mobile phones to answer calls.





For the innovation and development part, JENESIS also announced to cooperate with INSTASCHORD to create an electronic musical instrument “RX-01 Powered by INSTACHORD” that can easily play chord sounds by anyone, and also cooperated with MAMORIO to prevent loss of tracking function, which is expected to be used in mobile phones. And tablet products built-in MAMORIO anti-lost tracking technology, you can locate and track accidentally lost mobile phones or tablet devices through the MAMORIO service after logging in the relevant information. At the same time, JENESIS also revealed that it will cooperate with MAMORIO to create more technology application products in the future.