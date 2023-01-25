Pope John XXIII of Bergamo has been given the opportunity to participate in the first national screening program for the early diagnosis of lung cancer



. Subjects between the ages of 55 and 75, heavy smokers or who have quit for less than 15 years and in possession of specific requisites can register to undergo the exams free of charge. Pope John XXIII is the only center that will carry out the tests in the Lombardy Region, in addition to the National Cancer Institute of Milan, which coordinates the 18 centers of the Italian Pulmonary Screening Network (RISP). RISP Italian Pulmonary Screening Network was created with the aim of achieving an early diagnosis of lung cancer. The project, promoted by the Ministry of Health,



aims to recruit 10,000 candidates throughout Italy a



high risk for this pathology and to undergo a chest CT scan.