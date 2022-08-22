Germano Mancini, 50 years old, died in Cuba. He was on vacation, he was on the island as a tourist: he had arrived on August 15th. He had been commander of the Carabinieri station in Scorzè for just over two months. The soldier is on vacation for the period of August 15th. Originally from breaking latest news, he lived in Noale. The man died after contracting the monkeypox.

Saturday 20 August the Ministry of Health of Havana he reported that he had ascertained the first official case of monkeypox infection. In a note he had announced that “an Italian tourist had received a diagnosis of monkeypox, and was in critical condition, in a hospital in the capital“. The note stated that the man was there «in danger of life “. Mancini was in Cuba with some friends: the group had taken up residence in a Bed & Breakfast.

The Cuban authorities they had talked about «a male patient, of Italian nationality, who arrived in Cuba as a tourist on August 15 ”. The information, which did not mention the patient’s name, said that during his stay on the island he had stayed in a rented house and visited several locations in the western provinces of the country so it is necessary to carry out an epidemiological investigation to trace other, possible infected.

Garmano Mancini began to feel the first symptoms on August 17, two days after arriving on the island. Then on the 18th he went to the health services because he was sick. At that moment the conditions of him required “an urgent transfer for an hospitalization and intensive treatmentarriving at the hospital with a cardiac arrestfrom which he recovered ».

Cuba, monkeypox: prevention measures strengthened

Carilda PenaDeputy Minister of Public Health, recently explained to Prensa Latina that, given the epidemiological threat of this disease, it has been intensified surveillance at entry points in our territory and the health personnel have been trained in the timely identification of suspected cases. The flowchart for the care of patients with suspected cases of disease was also defined, the outbreak control measures were established and the units of care for the assistance of confirmed cases were defined. Furthermore, biosecurity standards have been specified for patients, family members and service providers, taking into account the level of contagion and the modalities of spread of this pathology. The doctor recalled that the first monkeypox patient identified is an Italian tourist, who arrived in Cuba on August 15, who stayed in a rented house and visited several locations in the western provinces of the country.

On 23 July, the World Health Organization (WHO) defined the smallpox epidemic as a “global health emergency”. According to experts, the disease is caused by a virus and can be transmitted from animals to humans and from person to person. Symptoms usually include fever, severe headache, body aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and rash or skin lesions. Particularly infectious are rashes, body fluids (pus or blood from skin lesions) and scabs. The virus can also be transmitted through objects used by sick people.