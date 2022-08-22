70% of those who chose a Samsung folding opted for the Galaxy Z Flip3. And, since the Korean company holds the vast majority of the market (92%), it’s easy to deduce that it was last year’s best-selling foldable. Equally easy to predict that the Galaxy Z Flip4 will be in first place in 2022: because it has everything that made the Z Flip3 the first foldable ready for the mass market, plus several improvements.

Interview Choi (Samsung): “In the second half of 2022 we will ship 10 million foldable smartphones” by Alessio Jacona 12 August 2022



Progress

You can’t make a revolution every day, or even every year, at least given the current advances in technology. Thus the hardware equipment of the Z Flip4 is updated to the latest news, starting with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen. 1 processor, which guarantees smooth operation in all circumstances and good autonomy. Also thanks to the battery that goes from 3300 mAh to 3700 mAh: 13% more, which translates into the possibility of using the smartphone from morning to evening without worries. Charging (even wireless) is slightly faster, but the difference in everyday use is practically irrelevant. The camera sensor also changes: it always has 12 Mp, but the diameter of the individual cells is greater, so the sensitivity to light improves. The Z Flip4 continues not to be the first choice for those looking for a smartphone that replaces the camera, but meanwhile the photos of the sunsets and the stars improve. Samsung coined a term on purpose, “Nightography”, and the Z Flip4 all in all proves up to the task.

Galaxy Z Flip 4, all the news on the new folding clamshell from Samsung news/samsung_galaxy_z_flip4_la_prova-362559174/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_362560599&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

The user experience

But analyzing every change in detail, dwelling on the improved hinge, the thinner aluminum edges, or telling about Samsung’s effort to make some internal components from fishing nets recovered from the seabed, is in the end a useless exercise, and not gives an account of the experience of using the Z Flip4. Which is its winning point: it is a smartphone where the foldable design is the first reason for buying. With a traditional smartphone, all our experience is played on the interaction with the screen, which occupies the maximum possible surface. We are used to a front and a back, and indeed often the most relevant differences between one model and another are right behind, in the cameras or in some other detail. Viewed from the front, all current smartphones are black rectangles with rounded corners.





Flex

A folding display, however, imposes a different way of thinking about interacting with the phone: some activities are possible only if it is open, others even if it is closed. And then there are the intermediate stages, when the phone makes an angle of around 90 degrees (to be precise, we could talk about perhaps an inclination between 60 and 120 degrees).

Here Samsung had to invent a whole series of changes to the interface that made it possible to make the most of the peculiarity of a folding phone, and already last year the Flex mode had particularly convinced us, both in the version for the Flip and for the Fold. The principle is simple: when the phone is folded, the contents go in the vertical half, the app controls in the horizontal one, which if desired also turns into a sort of trackpad. With some system applications it works very well, with others a little less (Spotify, for example), but this time the collaboration with Microsoft, Google and Meta means for example that the Office suite is optimized, as well as Instagram and Facebook. So if you add a story, a photo or a video, the interface is that of the camera, with the top of the screen acting as a real display and the horizontal one managing the controls. In short, the idea is to transform the Flip into a portable micro-computer: with leisure apps, social media makes sense because the device is stable and allows, for example, to take selfies from afar, or to make video calls in complete tranquility. . For typing, however, the advantage is minimal: the keyboard does not become wider, and in the end it takes up the same space it would have with the display completely open. Clearly the Flex mode in the productivity field is best exploited on the Fold, which has an almost square screen when open, but which is divided into two rectangular spaces if the phone is used folded.





A new etiquette

And then there is interaction with the external display. Also in this case, the changes compared to the previous version are few, and essentially concern the ability to customize the screen with themes and widgets not previously available. Samsung has not clarified whether these improvements will also arrive on the Z Flip3 with an update, but theoretically it would seem possible.

For basic functions, Samsung’s foldout can be used without opening it: this is the case, for example, with Spotify, the weather, the recorder, Smart Things and other apps for which just configure the widgets in the settings. You can include up to three contacts to call with a touch, you can read messages, and possibly even react with an emoji or predefined replies, but for these functions the phone must be unlocked. The best solution is to use the fingerprint reader built into the power button.

The Korean company could have equipped the Z Flip4 with a larger external screen (among competitors, for example, Motorola does with its Razr), and it will probably happen with the next generation. And yet the small size of the display imposes an unprecedented user experience, so much so that in the presentation reference was made to a “new etiquette” in the use of the smartphone. Whether it is a strategy or an obligatory choice, the result is the same: putting a distance between us and the phone, establishing a boundary between closed and open, forcing us to choose between the attention we devote to others and that we spend on Tiktok or who knows what.

So if the Fold is the union of a tablet (when it is open) and a smartphone (closed), the Flip is the union of a smartphone (when it is open) and a smartwatch (closed). On the other hand, the external screen has more or less the same surface: 1.9 inches. You can use it for photos too, but in this case the benefit is relative. On the other hand, the wide angle can also be used for selfies, and the result is much better than the camera inserted in the main display.





L’hardware

The main screen remains a very good Amoled at 120 fps, with perfectly smooth scrolling. The display measures 6.7 inches, and in height is practically equivalent to that of Samsung’s traditional flagship, the S22 Ultra, but the aspect ratio is different: 22: 9 versus 19.3: 9. In practical terms, with the setting that makes the icons smaller, there are four in width instead of five.

The crease in the center is noticeable when the Z Flip4 is held in an angled position, but it disappears when you look at it from the front, and in any case it is easy to get used to it and not notice it anymore. Samsung claims that the new foldables can withstand more than 200,000 folds “before collapsing,” which equates to about five years with 100 open and close a day; in the meantime we will most likely have switched to another phone.

Like the Flip3, the Flip4 is IPX8 rated, so it can be submerged in fresh water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, but is not suitable for salt water and is not recommended for swimming pools. Also pay attention to dust: inside the hinge there are small brushes to try to prevent it from penetrating into the chassis and damaging the screen, but there is no official certification.

For connectivity, there is everything you need today and in the near future, from 5G to Bluetooth 5.2, up to Wi-Fi 6E. For multimedia there is no shortage of stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The operating system is Android, with One UI interface, which Samsung has refined year after year and today is consistent and well designed, unlike many Chinese competitors; in addition, updates are guaranteed for four years.

Strategy Privacy and security: the two key elements for selling smartphones by Andrea Nepori July 10, 2022



We like it

Design consistent with the previous model but more refined

Reasonable autonomy

Few but customizable functions that can be managed with the external display

We do not like it

Photographic sector not up to par with other top of the range

Few notable differences compared to last year

Charging could be faster

Launched in early August, the Galaxy Z Flip4 can be pre-ordered for a few days, and will go on sale from August 26th. It is available in the colors Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue, but it is possible to customize the external panels online, and thus the possible color combinations reach 75. The strategy is clear: it is a lifestyle device, which is used to express the own personality and stand out from the others, without giving up a smartphone of excellent quality. The price is in line with last year’s; the basic version with 8 GB of ram and 128 GB of internal memory costs 1,149 euros, but it is worth spending an additional 50 euros for the 256 GB model, since there is no SD card slot.

In fine

The Z Flip4, despite the name, is actually the third generation of the small Samsung folding: three years after its debut, this technology is no longer a bet, it no longer involves obvious limitations in reliability, performance or functionality. Samsung’s new foldable is the funniest, most practical, most advanced foldable smartphone on the market, and the new version solidifies the company’s position as an industry leader. It is a recommended purchase for anyone looking for a top of the range that can fit in their pocket, unless they already have a Z Flip3.