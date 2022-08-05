A few days ago, it was announced that the Xbox Design Lab wireless controller customization service will be introduced to the Taiwan market in the summer. Earlier, Microsoft announced that players will be open to customization through the official website from now on, and the price of the customized wireless controller will be NT$1,990. Take off.

The Xbox Design Lab wireless controller customization service is officially on the stage, and players can customize it through the official website from now on

The Xbox Design Lab wireless controller customization service launched in the US market in the past mainly allows players to create their own wireless controller through customized design, including the front, back, analog joystick, Buttons, arrow keys, trigger buttons, grips, etc. can be combined in a variety of color combinations, and laser engraving services are also provided, allowing players to engrave personal names, gamer IDs, or meaningful text on the wireless controller.

The currently available wireless controllers are the same as the corresponding versions of the Xbox Series X|S. They can be used on Xbox game consoles, Windows PCs, as well as Android and iOS platform devices, and support various game content operations.

In addition to launching the Xbox Design Lab wireless controller customization service, Microsoft also announced the launch of a special design in Taiwan with flags representing 34 LGBTQIA+ groups, as well as a playful Q inspired by “Jelly Bean” (Fall Guys) Cute candy-colored designs, or designs inspired by Crusader Kings III and Destiny 2, and these exclusive designs are also open to players to customize and adjust, plus personal style.

The wireless controller purchased through the Xbox Design Lab wireless controller customization service will be sold at a starting price of NT$1,990. Players can complete the design and payment through the website, and then enter the designated address and shipping fee for the wireless controller on the website. will be paid for by Microsoft.

