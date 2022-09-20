Half of the 60,000 students who presented themselves for the entrance test to the Faculty of Medicine did not even reach the minimum score of 20. The ministry of the University published today the anonymous results of the tests that took place on 6 September: they are 28,793 participants were eligible, compared with 38,715 last year. Almost ten thousand fewer, compared to a similar number of participants: 56,775 this year against 55,117 last year. Yet the pass mark to enter was lower than last year.

To check the anonymous results of the Medicina 2022 test, simply enter your reserved area on Universitaly and look for your label code. If the student does not remember their code, it is necessary to wait until 23 September, the date on which the Mur will upload the answers form and the personal data sheet of each student in the reserved area. The nominative ranking of merit will be known only on 29 September.

This year the test with 15,876 places available consisted of 60 questions, most of which related to disciplinary subjects, less to logic and less to general culture. Students had 100 minutes to answer 4 questions on reading competence and knowledge acquired in their studies, 5 on logical reasoning and problems, 23 on biology, 15 on chemistry, 13 on physics and mathematics.

From next year the admission procedures to the courses will change completely: the reform wanted by Minister Cristina Messa provides for a real path that begins in the fourth year of high school, with orientation courses and exams that can be repeated.