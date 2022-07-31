Home Health What is the right refrigerator temperature? Not only health but also less expensive bills
Health

What is the right refrigerator temperature? Not only health but also less expensive bills

by admin
What is the right refrigerator temperature? Not only health but also less expensive bills

Is there the right refrigerator temperature? The answer is yes, and setting it up correctly is good for your health and wallet.

Even if you have a refrigerator in the house it is practically discountedwe don’t always know how manage it better. There are two fundamental aspects: the correct storage of foods and the savings on your bill.

Adobe Stock

They obviously exist myriads of refrigerator models, suitable for all needs, including design. For sure newer models offer better performance and above all one more efficient energy management which is needed to feed them. The old refrigerators consume more, simply because the mechanisms conceived were different, and (perhaps) did not take into account theimpact on bills. A factor that has unfortunately become indispensable today.

We all know how much a month of electricity costs us today. And it is certainly not the “fault” of the fact that we have more devices indoors, although some are famously “energy eaters”. See washer, dryer, air fryer and even kettle, just to list a few.

We can though learn how to better manage our appliances, and in doing so we obtain two advantages. One concerns the salute and the other the energy costs. In this article we delve into the correct use of the refrigerator.

What is the right refrigerator temperature? How to ensure health and savings

The refrigerator works very well simple. Maintains constant a certain temperature inside, for allow optimal food storage inside. The more the outside temperature risesBut, the greater the use of energy on the part of the refrigerator, which “makes an effort” to restore the internal one. This is one of the reasons why in summer it consumes more.

See also  Those with low potassium would risk harmful consequences and it seems incredible that these are the very rich foods to be stunned

Among the many indications to follow for one performance optimization of our refrigerator there is also the positioning. It shouldn’t be near the radiators, or even in a corner of the kitchen where there is no air exchange. It doesn’t even have to be completely leaned against the wallprecisely because heat is formed on the back, heat that must be dispersed as much as possible to avoid a super work to the refrigerator.

The internal temperature it is also “threatened” when we put it inside the refrigerator hot or lukewarm cooked foods. This action is highly discouraged for two reasons. First of all why it will take more energy to bring the temperature back to the set value. Then because a hot food gives off steamy and humidtwo things they can do in the refrigerator proliferate bacteria.

Today there are i frost-free refrigerators, which are undoubtedly an ideal choice. They do not form the “droplets” of water and the continuous ventilation protects from bacteria. Furthermore, i foodsdue to the absence of damp, they keep much longer and this also translates into savings. Because we will throw away fewer leftovers.

Indeed we may be inclined to think that the colder it is in the refrigerator, the longer the food will last. Nothing more wrong. To properly store all types of food, just set the thermostat to 5-7 degrees. Of course, we can follow the instructions given on each appliance, so as not to go wrong. And the next bill it will certainly be more light.

See also  Vaccines: Shingles for 1 in 3 people in life, new product more effective

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability and law 104, pensions and news

Receive every day for free the best articles on job offers, calls, bonuses, benefits and news. Choose the group you are interested in:

  1. Telegram – Basic group

You may also like

VMware Fusion Preview Release, Supports Windows 11 with...

If you drink too much alcohol, you risk...

PlayStation Plus Ranks 3rd for Xbox Game Pass,...

iOS 16 tutorial on controlling nearby devices, let...

is a 31 year old. In Italy the...

Sweat? Remedies that are cheap and work

Mosquitoes, what to do in case of a...

“If it takes over, possible flare-up in October”

Covid: in Fvg 1,364 new infections and 5...

you have no idea what happens to your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy