Nausea, stomach pains, diarrhea, even a year after the Covid infection. It is a study by the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna to show that the virus, in terms of the long-term effects it causes on the body, can also hit the intestine hard. So much so that in the next few years there may be over half a million patients to be treated for gastroenterological diseases.

The study of two thousand patients

The research, called Gi-covid19, has as promoter and coordinator the Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology of the Irccs Policlinico Sant’Orsola of Bologna, directed by professor John Barbara, and included more than 2,000 patients admitted with Covid in 36 centers in 12 European countries. The final results of the study were presented at the IBS Days 2022 International Congress, held in Bologna, in the presence of the world‘s leading experts on the subject.

Symptoms of the acute phase

But what emerged? First, the data relating to the acute phase of the disease were defined, results published in the journal The American Journal of Gastroenterology. To collect them, the researchers followed the hospitalized patients during hospitalization and for a month. And they drew results that leave no room for doubt: gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea and diarrhea, occurred more frequently in this group (59.7%) than in the control group (43.2%). And, one month after admission, the recovered patients continued to complain of nausea. Thus, it was concluded that the infection caused by Sars-CoV 2 can lead to persistent gastrointestinal dysfunction even one month after the infection.

The long-term consequences

But the investigative work did not stop. The team analyzed patients one year after hospitalization, and part of the results were previewed in the US at Digestive Disease Week. In particular, it was found that 3.2% of people affected by the virus develop persistent digestive symptoms, not present before the infection, compatible with the diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome. We are talking about a disorder that is characterized by the presence of abdominal pain and alterations of the hive, and which could therefore fall within the clinical spectrum of Long Covid.

Now, considering that in Italy there are 17 million people who have become infected and sick, the data suggest that in the next few years there may be over half a million patients to be treated for gastroenterological diseases.

Pregliasco: “Mechanisms still to be understood”

“This study confirms something that science has already highlighted,” he explains Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist and director of the Galeazzi hospital in Milan. “I am speaking, in fact, of the multiple action of the virus which, in acute disease, targets the lungs, but in Long Covid it can attack different organs: heart, brain, stomach, intestine and more. With values ​​ranging from half to a third of the people involved in the infection. The aftermath that derives from it lasts over time for different periods; we will find out why over time. It is the course that all infectious diseases have: the same influence a aftermath has. But – concludes Pregliasco – in the case of Covid it is necessary to understand the mechanism that causes some people to have heart problems, others to neurological or gastrointestinal consequences. With the widening of the cases, it will be possible to understand more and identify the right therapies “.

The role of the microbiota

But other previous studies have also investigated how and why Long Covid can target the gut. This is the case of a research from the University of Hong Kong published earlier this year in the journal Gut. Research that has ascertained a possible relationship between an altered state of the intestinal microbiota and the development of long-lasting symptoms.

The study enrolled 106 patients hospitalized for severe Covid in three hospitals in the Chinese city between February and August 2020. It also included a control group of 68 non-positive people for the virus. Six months after hospital discharge, 81 of the patients (76%) had post-acute Covid syndrome (Pacs), defined as at least one persistent, otherwise unexplained symptom, four weeks after the virus was cleared: the most common were fatigue, poor memory, hair loss, anxiety and sleep disturbances. The analysis of the faeces had found in people without symptoms of Pacs six months after recovery, a profile of the intestinal microbiota comparable to that of the non-Covid-19 controls, while the patients with symptoms had a diversity and number of bacterial species in the intestinal microbiota. significantly less.