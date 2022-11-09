Home News 31 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 554 local asymptomatic infections – Teller Report
31 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 554 local asymptomatic infections

31 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 554 local asymptomatic infections – Teller Report

31 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 554 local asymptomatic infectionsFly into the homes of ordinary people

At 22:00 on November 9, the Information Office of the People’s Government of Urumqi, Xinjiang held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It was notified at the meeting that as of the November 9 press conference, there were 31 new local confirmed cases in Urumqi. Among them: 7 in Tianshan District, 7 in Shayibak District, 4 in High-tech Zone (new urban area), 3 in Shuimogou District, 5 in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), and 5 in Midong District; newly added There were 554 local asymptomatic infections, including 104 in Tianshan District, 93 in Shayibak District, 109 in High-tech Zone (new urban area), 83 in Shuimogou District, 92 in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), The 73 cases in Midong District were found in the nucleic acid screening of isolated medical observers, medium and high-risk areas, closed-loop management units and communities, and were immediately transferred to designated medical institutions or makeshift hospitals for treatment or isolation observation.

