Every week the video news curated by Arte, the Franco-German television, talks about the problems of European citizens: Art Europe Seven days is distributed in collaboration with the newspapers El País, Le Soir, Gazeta Wyborcza, Kathimerini and Telex. It is subtitled in Italian.

In this issue: the spiral of inflation in the old continent; become astronauts in Europe and prepare to go to the Moon; the story of the recording studio of the French department of Guadeloupe which is rediscovering the musical heritage of the Caribbean.