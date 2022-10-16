Announcement of the Leading Group (Command) of Baoji City’s Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Risk Level of the Epidemic in Some Areas of the City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-10-16 18:57

Views:

(No. 34 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, and after a comprehensive assessment by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) on the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work has decided that, from the date of publication, one high-risk area in the city will be adjusted to a medium-risk area. 1 medium-risk area is adjusted to a low-risk area, as follows:

1. Adjust the high-risk area to the medium-risk area (1)

Building 2 and Building 5, Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

2. Adjust the medium-risk area to a low-risk area (1)

Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (except Building 2 and Building 5)

Qishan County is a low-risk area except for the medium-risk area.

Please strictly follow the relevant requirements of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, and earnestly implement the relevant prevention and control measures after the adjustment of the risk area.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Leading Group for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic (Headquarters)

October 16, 2022