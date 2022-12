global current affairs

4AsYrQQ9UHv article Burst in the middle of the night! The Fed announced a 50 basis point rate hike! world.huanqiu.com

4AsPfGsj2pE article France beats Morocco 2-0 to advance to final with Argentina world.huanqiu.com

4AsKsbHdub1 article The United States plans to “block” more than 30 Chinese companies this week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded world.huanqiu.com

4AsMFYPKlHg article Korean media: From the space station to the moon, the reason why China is developing rice in space oversea.huanqiu.com

4AscjkFe78x article The largest in the country! with full force! The highest level in history! china.huanqiu.com