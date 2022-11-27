ROME. “I appreciate it because you read article 25 of the decree on the bridge, but I tell you that it was not an amnesty at all”. Thus the leader of M5s Giuseppe Conte speaking to Half an hour more and replying to Lucia Annunziata who asked him about the provision on Ischia contained in the 2018 decree on the Genoa Bridge. “It is one of the first dossiers that we have acquitted – you observed in another passage – with a sense of responsibility, trying to unblock a situation that existed without derogating from hydrogeological constraints”. “It was a simplification procedure,” he added later, pressed by the journalist.

«In Ischia – Conte observed – there was a total blockade: in Ischia there were requests for amnesty prior to the earthquake for about 28 thousand homes. There were requests for earthquake damages for 1100 homes, to try to speed up those practices article 25 was introduced which is not an amnesty but defined the procedure in the light of the legislation already in force to examine those practices, give an answer ».

Renzi attacks

«Conte says that the Ischia provision was not an amnesty. Article 25 of its decree law explicitly speaks of procedures for amnesty in Ischia. Giuseppe Conte must be ashamed! To be ashamed for the amnesty of Ischia and for having closed the mission unit on hydrogeological instability. In 2018 we asked Conte to stop! There is a limit to decency. He surpassed him today.” Thus the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, in a post published on his social channels.

The Official Gazette

With article 25, which bears the word amnesty in the same name (“Definition of amnesty procedures”), the possibility was essentially given to reopen the terms of an old amnesty – that of 1985 – and to heal the abuses built up over the years .

