During his inspection in Inner Mongolia, Xi Jinping emphasized grasping the strategic positioning, insisting on green development and striving to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Inner Mongolia_Rule of Law

Xi Jinping emphasized during his inspection tour in Inner Mongolia

Grasp the strategic positioning and insist on green development

Strive to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Inner Mongolia

Accompanied by Cai Qi

Xinhua News Agency, Hohhot, June 8th. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, recently emphasized during his inspection in Inner Mongolia that it is necessary to firmly grasp the strategic positioning of the Party Central Committee for Inner Mongolia, and implement the new development concept completely, accurately and comprehensively. Focusing on the primary task of promoting high-quality development, focusing on building a sense of community for the Chinese nation, adhering to equal emphasis on development and safety, adhering to the orientation of ecological priority and green development, actively integrating into and serving the construction of a new development pattern, and building “two “Barrier”, “Two Bases” and “One Bridgehead” show new achievements, and strive to write a new chapter in Chinese-style modernization of Inner Mongolia.

From June 7th to 8th, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited Inner Mongolia. This is the morning of the 8th. Xi Jinping listened to the work report of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Party Committee and the government in Hohhot and delivered an important speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

From June 7th to 8th, Xi Jinping inspected Bayannur City and presided over a symposium on strengthening the comprehensive prevention and control of desertification and promoting the construction of key ecological projects such as the “Three Norths”. Next, came to Hohhot for investigation.

From June 7th to 8th, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited Inner Mongolia. This is the afternoon of the 7th. Xi Jinping inspected the Central Industrial Park in Hohhot.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

On the afternoon of the 7th, Xi Jinping visited the Central Industrial Park. In the exhibition hall of the park, Xi Jinping listened to the introduction of local development of new energy and new material industries, promotion of industrial structure optimization and adjustment, and promotion of green and low-carbon development. Later, Xi Jinping came to the production workshop to inspect the product production process and learn more about the R&D and production of products such as semiconductors and photovoltaic materials in the park enterprises. He emphasized that adhering to green development is the only way. Promoting the transformation and upgrading of the traditional energy industry, vigorously developing green energy, and making the country’s important energy base bigger and stronger are the top priorities for the development of Inner Mongolia. In this regard, Inner Mongolia has a clear direction, the right path, and a bright future. It has great achievements and a bright future. When leaving the park, Xi Jinping cordially said to the company employees who came to see them off that your company and the park are doing well, and I feel very encouraged after seeing it. Now, we need to rely on high-level science and technology to be self-reliant and build a new development pattern to overcome scientific and technological difficulties. The purpose of building a large domestic cycle is to ensure the normal operation of the national economy under extreme circumstances, which is not inconsistent with participating in the international economic cycle. We unswervingly implement high-level opening up to the outside world, open the door to construction, and work together to achieve win-win results. Xi Jinping wished that the enterprises and employees would continue to work hard, that the sesame seeds would bloom steadily and reach a higher level.

From June 7th to 8th, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited Inner Mongolia. This is the afternoon of the 7th. Xi Jinping inspected the Central Industrial Park in Hohhot.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

On the morning of the 8th, Xi Jinping listened to the work report of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Party Committee and the government, and affirmed the achievements of Inner Mongolia in various tasks.

From June 7th to 8th, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited Inner Mongolia. This is the morning of the 8th. Xi Jinping listened to the work report of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Party Committee and the government in Hohhot and delivered an important speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to accelerate the optimization of the industrial structure and actively develop advantageous and characteristic industries. Inner Mongolia is an important national energy and strategic resource base, a production base of agricultural and livestock products, and an important bridgehead for my country’s opening up to the north. Optimizing the industrial structure must be based on these endowment characteristics and strategic positioning, vigorously develop advantageous and characteristic industries, and actively explore new paths for transformation and development of resource-based regions , to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system that reflects the characteristics and advantages of Inner Mongolia. It is necessary to give full play to the advantages of the energy industry and do a good job in the article of modern energy economy. It is necessary to give full play to the advantages of strategic resources, strengthen the protective development, high-quality utilization, and standardized management of strategic resources, strengthen the in-situ deep processing of energy resources, and develop the strategic resource industry well. It is necessary to give full play to the advantages of agriculture and animal husbandry, start with land, technology, provenance, water, grass, etc., steadily optimize the regional layout and production structure of agriculture and animal husbandry, promote the transformation and development of agriculture and animal husbandry, vigorously develop ecological agriculture and animal husbandry, and do a good job The intensive processing of agricultural and livestock products and the building of green and organic brands will promote the integrated development of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries, and promote the high-quality development of agriculture and animal husbandry. It is necessary to actively participate in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the construction of the China-Mongolia-Russia Economic Corridor, improve the level of opening up, build an important bridgehead for my country’s opening up to the north, and play a greater role in connecting the domestic and international dual cycles. It is necessary to strengthen the connection with the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the three eastern provinces, and better integrate into the domestic and international dual cycle.

Xi Jinping pointed out that building an important ecological security barrier in northern my country is the “big country” that Inner Mongolia must keep in mind. It is necessary to coordinate the comprehensive management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, carefully organize and implement key projects such as Beijing-Tianjin sandstorm source control, and the construction of the “Three North” shelterbelt system. Prohibit grazing and rest grazing, strengthen natural forest protection and water and soil conservation, persevere in the promotion of grassland, forest, river, lake and wetland recuperation, speed up the comprehensive management of Hulun Lake, Wuliangsuhai, Daihai and other water ecology, strengthen desertification control and wetland protection, and strengthen the atmosphere, water, The prevention and control of soil pollution has built a green Great Wall in the northern Xinjiang of the motherland. It is necessary to further consolidate and develop the good momentum of “greening and retreating sand”, implement classified policies, concentrate efforts to carry out large-scale desertification prevention and control in key areas, continuously innovate and improve the sand control model, and improve the comprehensive benefits of desert control.

Xi Jinping emphasized that from a national perspective, the most difficult task of promoting common prosperity for all people lies in some border ethnic areas. These frontier ethnic areas cannot be left behind on the road to common prosperity. We must adhere to the people-centered approach, pay more attention to safeguarding and improving people’s livelihood during development, make up for shortcomings in people’s livelihood, and improve people’s livelihood and well-being, so that people of all ethnic groups can really feel that promoting common prosperity is in action and by their side. It is necessary to fully implement the employment priority policy, put the promotion of fuller and higher-quality employment in a prominent position, improve the policy system, strengthen training services, accurately and effectively implement various policies and measures for reducing burdens, stabilizing jobs and expanding employment, and supporting flexible employment through multiple channels. Do a good job in the employment of college graduates, retired soldiers, migrant workers and other groups. It is necessary to open up employment channels, and strengthen employment support for families with poverty, low-income families, zero-employment families, and disabled people. It is necessary to improve the multi-level social security system, promote the expansion of insurance coverage, increase social assistance, medical assistance, subsistence allowances and support measures for families in need, and develop pension services and industries. It is necessary to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, focus on accelerating the development of poverty-stricken counties, strengthen the endogenous development motivation of poverty-stricken areas and people who have been lifted out of poverty, and resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale poverty. We must do a good job in safe production with the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, improve the system, implement responsibilities, do our best to prevent the occurrence of various major safety accidents, and maintain the safety of people’s lives and property.

Xi Jinping pointed out that building a sense of the Chinese nation’s community is the main line of the party’s ethnic work in the new era, and it is also the main line of work in ethnic areas. The economic construction, political construction, cultural construction, social construction, ecological civilization construction, and party construction in ethnic areas must closely revolve around and never deviate from this main line. Whether it is the introduction of laws and regulations or policy measures, we must focus on strengthening the commonality of the Chinese nation and enhancing the awareness of the Chinese nation community. It is necessary to unswervingly promote the use of nationally compiled textbooks in an all-round way to ensure that young people of all ethnic groups can master and use the national common language. It is necessary to coordinate the layout planning of urban and rural construction and the allocation of public service resources, and create more perfect social conditions for people of all ethnic groups to live and study together, build and share together, and work together and enjoy themselves together.

Xi Jinping emphasized that it is an important historical experience to promote the whole party to solve outstanding problems in the party style with the spirit of self-revolution through centralized education. The most intuitive feeling for the people to see whether the theme education is effective is to see whether the problems in the party style have been resolved and whether the style of party members and cadres has improved significantly. It is necessary to grasp the correct style of learning, adhere to the combination of goal orientation and problem orientation, and integrate learning and reform, find gaps in the requirements of the party style, investigate the root causes of the requirements of the party spirit, clarify measures in comparison with the requirements of the party discipline, and strengthen the effectiveness of inspection and rectification. It is necessary to vigorously promote the pragmatic style, do a good job in investigation and research, work hard to observe the facts, make practical moves, and seek practical results, make sure the work is solid, the foundation is solid, and the steps are solid, and substantial progress has been made in refraining from formalism and bureaucracy. , Taking this theme education as an opportunity, carry forward the investigation and research. It is necessary to promote the style of incorruptibility, educate leading cadres at all levels to firmly establish a correct view of power, comprehensively find out the risk points of incorruptibility, build a solid ideological defense line, and stick to the red line of law and discipline. It is necessary to improve relevant systems, strictly enforce discipline, and build guardrails in accordance with the requirements of the “three non-corruption”. It is necessary to develop a style of frugality, take the issue of life style as an important content of inspection and rectification, urge the majority of party members and cadres to keep a clear head, and build a dam that implements the spirit of the eight central regulations and the implementation rules.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied the inspection.

Li Ganjie and comrades in charge of relevant departments of the central government and state agencies accompanied the inspection, and comrades in charge of the first central guidance group for theme education attended the report meeting.



