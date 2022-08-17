The CCP virus epidemic in Hainan continues to spread, and tourists who are trapped in Sanya protest due to the lockdown and high consumption. Shanghai IKEA is closed, and primary and secondary school students and young children are required to undergo 24-hour nucleic acid testing. People in Shanghai said that according to the “Epidemic Prevention Law”, all expenses during the lockdown period should be borne by the government, and the behavior of slaughtering passengers in Sanya is an open violation and infringement. Experts believe that “zeroing out” is just a way for Xi to test the loyalty of officials and the stability of his regime.

In the name of epidemic prevention, Hainan suddenly announced the closure of the city on August 6, and a large number of tourists were stranded. According to reports, about 150,000 tourists are still locked in Sanya.

Hainan officials originally planned to achieve “social zero” before the 12th of this month, but the CCP virus epidemic was very disobedient, and 1,426 new CCP virus diagnoses were added on the 12th.

According to the official report of the CCP, on the 14th, Hainan added 1,162 new cases of the CCP virus, accounting for about 50% of the country’s total.

In the middle of the night on the 14th, Hainan officially issued a notice saying that it will fully devote itself to the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control in a wartime state and a decisive battle attitude, and announced that it has investigated and punished 5 epidemic prevention personnel who were so-called “non-responsible and inaction” during the epidemic prevention and control period.

The tourists who were blocked in Sanya have been protesting since the 13th due to the long-term stay and the high cost of the hotel.

Mr. Li, a resident of Shanghai, told Voice of Hope, “10,000 yuan a day for accommodation and several thousand yuan for meals. The Hainan government has publicly violated the law and infringed! The epidemic prevention law stipulates that if the ban is implemented by the government, the government will bear the responsibility. The corresponding expenses, including food and housing, must be paid by the government, not by the people who are banned. It is a kind of plunder! It is an illegal act!”

A few days ago, Shanghai IKEA suddenly closed the door because it found a close contact. Some customers who responded quickly screamed and fled in a panic. Some media said, “The violent scene is amazing.”

An insider, Mr. Zeng, a citizen of Shanghai, told our reporter, “The people who were locked up told them that they were going to the hotel, but after leaving IKEA, they were all pulled into the square cabin after they left the house. .”

There have been more and more draconian measures in Shanghai recently under the name of the CCP virus outbreak. According to domestic media reports, after the school starts on September 1, Shanghai primary and secondary schools and kindergartens must have a negative nucleic acid certificate within 24 hours to enter the campus, which is more stringent than the 72 hours required in public places, and has been criticized for making children suffer. .

Mr. Zeng said, “Recently, piece by piece has begun to be closed again. Isn’t there a sun on Meifu Street? Quarantine or something has come again. It won’t be peaceful before the 20th National Congress. When it opens, what? The sun is gone.”

Lu Nan, an independent commentator, recently told VOA: This nucleic acid test is a matter of interest. Everyone knows that “zeroing” is a joke. Clearing is just a bargaining chip used by Xi Jinping to test whether local officials and the people are loyal to him and whether his regime is stable. Clearing is just a fake show, everyone is doing it for real.

