National Bureau of Statistics: Labor force survey will continue this year

The National Bureau of Statistics recently announced on its official website that it will continue to organize labor force surveys this year. The scope of this survey covers urban and rural areas in 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) across the country, and the survey time is from the 10th to the 16th of each month. (CCTV reporter Li Tang)

National Bureau of Statistics Announcement

No. 1 of 2023

In order to truly and accurately monitor and reflect my country’s employment situation, and provide a basic basis for the party and the government to formulate employment policies and improve employment services, according to the arrangement of the national statistical survey system, the National Bureau of Statistics will continue to organize labor force surveys this year. The relevant matters are hereby announced as follows:

1. Scope of investigation: urban and rural areas in 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government) of my country.

2. Objects of investigation and registration: family households and collective households in the community (village) selected by the National Bureau of Statistics according to the sampling method. The persons who should be registered in the selected households are:

(1) Persons living in the household at the time of the investigation;

(2) Among the registered population of the household, those who have been away for less than half a year.

3. Investigation time: generally from 10th to 16th of each month, if affected by statutory holidays, the investigation time will be adjusted appropriately.

4. Survey method: The government statistical survey agency sends investigators to the homes of the selected households in the community (village) to register. Investigators shall present their work certificates issued by the statistical agencies of the people’s governments at or above the county level when registering at the household.

According to the “Statistics Law of the People’s Republic of China“, citizens are obliged to truthfully provide the information required for national statistical investigations. Statistical survey agencies and investigators of governments at all levels must keep the personal information of survey subjects confidential.

All walks of life, especially the households selected as survey objects, are requested to actively support and cooperate with the government’s statistical survey work.

Office for National Statistics

January 1, 2023