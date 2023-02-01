Original title: Sanlitun Road will become a tree-lined slow street

Our reporter Zhu Songmei

Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang District, which has received much attention, will usher in a renovation this month. After the renovation is completed, citizens can walk along the tree-lined trail from Taikoo Li to Liangma River. More than a dozen bars along the street were closed, but the IP of “Sanlitun Bar Street” will remain.

Sanlitun Road is about to start renovation. Yesterday, some citizens came to take photos with the bar.Photographed by our reporter Cheng Gong

Overall reconstruction of dilapidated buildings along the street for seismic reinforcement

On the east side of Taikoo Li, there are more than ten bars along Sanlitun Road, which is also known as “Sanlitun Bar Street”. Recently, merchants will vacate.

“The biggest purpose of this evacuation is to eliminate potential safety hazards.” Sun Shuguang, secretary of the Sanlitun Street Working Committee, introduced that the houses facing the street are nearly 30 years old, and they are brick-and-adobe houses that have partially collapsed. Some operators have added a small compartment to cover the street trees.

In 2022, the house was appraised as D-class dangerous house by a third-party professional organization, and its safety is no longer suitable for continued operation. Therefore, the contract will not be renewed after the lease term has expired, and overall renovation projects such as seismic reinforcement must be carried out.

In fact, before it was identified as a dilapidated building, Bar Street was already out of touch with the international fashion atmosphere of Sanlitun. In recent years, Sanlitun has successively carried out “dirty street” rectification, the expansion of Taikoo Li North District, and the renovation of Yaxiu, becoming an important bearing area for Beijing to build an international consumption center city. And due to the rise of new bar formats, Sanlitun Bar Street lost more customers.

Maintain brand personality and introduce more formats

Yesterday, the news that “Sanlitun Bar Street will be closed” spread like wildfire. But Sun Shuguang denied such a statement: “The bar street has become a kind of urban memory and cultural symbol, and it will not be shut down, but will remain.”

After eliminating potential safety hazards, the houses along the street will be designed in a unified style with the landscape of Sanlitun Road. Sun Shuguang said that in the future, the bar street will be centered around the north and south areas. On the basis of maintaining a unique brand personality, it will focus on enriching the diversity of business formats. The bar will be matched with cultural and life formats such as coffee, bookstores, and light restaurants to enrich life and consumption scenarios. , improve the quality of life.

This positioning has also been recognized by the industry. Lai Yang, director of the Beijing Jingshang Circulation Strategy Research Institute, said that by expanding the regional concept of the bar street and improving it as a whole, it can create a bar cultural atmosphere in the entire block while echoing the rich commercial formats and attracting consumers. Come to check in and form a three-dimensional development format.

The slow-moving system connects major commercial districts in the north and south

Sanlitun Road, where Bar Street is located, leads directly to North Chaoyang Road to the south and Liangma South Road to the north. This month, Chaoyang District will start the renovation of Sanlitun Road to create a slow-moving friendly neighborhood. In the future, citizens will be able to walk all the way from Chaoyang North Road to the banks of the Liangma River.

If you expand the map, you will find that this road, which is neither wide nor long, is an important passage in the commercial planning of Chaoyang District. It connects Chaowai and CBD business districts to the south, and directly connects to the Liangma River to the north. Citizens can go to Lufthansa, Line Harbor and other business districts along the riverside promenade. After the major business districts are connected through the slow traffic system, the accessibility of shopping is greatly enhanced.

According to the renovation plan, Sanlitun Road will create a slow-moving friendly block in the future, add transportation technology facilities, carry out overall landscape renewal, and supplement night scene lighting facilities. At present, motor vehicles can only travel in one-way and one-way lanes from south to north. After the renovation, it will still be one-way driving, but it will be widened to two lanes to alleviate regional congestion.

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)