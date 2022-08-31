The Administrative Examination and Approval Bureau of Harbin New Area was awarded the honorary title of “Civil Service Collective Satisfied by the People” in China

News from our newspaper on the 30th (reporter Xue Jing)On the morning of the 30th, the National Commendation Ceremony for “People Satisfied Civil Servants” and “People Satisfied Civil Servants Collective” was held in Beijing. The Administrative Examination and Approval Bureau of Harbin New Area won the honorary title of “People Satisfied Civil Servants Collective”, which is also one of the 198 advanced collectives in the country. The only government service agency from a state-level new district.

As the first administrative examination and approval bureau in the province, the administrative examination and approval bureau of Harbin New District is a typical representative of the new district’s “everyone is a business environment”. Since its establishment, the bureau has adhered to the responsibility and mission of “comprehensively deepening reforms based on optimizing the business environment”, implementing high-quality pilot tasks for the reform of relatively centralized administrative licensing rights at the provincial level, and continuing to shape “new districts” for Longjiang’s reform and innovation. sample”. Since its establishment 5 years ago, the bureau has implemented “one seal for approval” for 472 provincial, municipal and district administrative licensing items, and it has taken the lead in the country to implement the reform of “taking licenses as the mainstay, and commitments on behalf of certification”, taking the lead in the whole province. Build an intelligent “second batch” system for enterprise registration, and innovatively implement reform measures such as “certificate-free renewal” and “one certificate for one business“. Eight reform achievements were selected into the first four batches of innovative practice cases in the Heilongjiang Free Trade Pilot Zone, and were replicated and promoted throughout the province. The bureau has successively won honors such as “2020 Provincial Excellent Project Service Class” and “Heilongjiang Advanced Grass-roots Party Organization” in 2021.

It is understood that this year is the first time in the name of the Party Central Committee and the State Council to carry out the national selection and commendation activities of “civil servants satisfied by the people” and “collective civil servants satisfied by the people”. A total of 397 national “people satisfied with the civil servants” and 198 national “people satisfied with the civil servant collective” were commended.

“The national title of ‘the civil servants that the people are satisfied with’ is the highest honor awarded to civil servants. It is the fruitful result of the joint efforts of the new district to create an international, legal, market-oriented and convenient business environment. Continue to capture the true portrayal of the business environment.” Liu Weiqiao, director of the Administrative Approval Bureau of Harbin New Area, said in an interview with reporters that the bureau will not forget its original intention and set out again, and will run through high standards and “strict, meticulous” requirements throughout its work, and benchmark against the first-class nationally. Firmly establish the concept of “being a good corporate waiter”, vigorously promote the spirit of “shop second”, take “people’s satisfaction” as the only yardstick for work, and use more active actions, better services, and more powerful reforms to create a “golden signboard” for government services .