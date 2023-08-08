It is believed that the young actor may have died from an overdose. It was his own mother who contacted the emergency services after finding the body of her son without a pulse.

The mother of the actor Angus Cloud of ‘Euphoria’ breaks the silence after the death of her son

In a post on social networks, the mother of Angus Cloud, the actor who became famous for his participation in the HBO series ‘Euphoria’ and who died last week at his family’s home in California, assured that her son “does not He intended to end his life.”

“She talked about her intention to help support her sisters in college, and also to help her mother emotionally and financially. She had no intention of ending her life,” Lisa Cloud said.

The 25-year-old actor is believed to have died of an overdose. It was the mother herself who contacted the emergency services after finding her son without a pulse.

«When we hugged each other goodnight we told each other how much we loved each other and he told me he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if she got anything into her body after that. I only know that he laid his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, he fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” added Lisa Cloud.

It should be remembered that the young actor was grieving the death of his father, while sources close to the family assured that Angus had suicidal thoughts.

The actor was born in 1998 and in 2019 he made his debut in HBO’s ‘Euphoria’, playing the drug dealer Fezco ‘Fez’ O’Neill. In the series he shared the screen with artists such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi. with RT

