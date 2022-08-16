News from our newspaper on the 15th (reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu) On the morning of the 15th, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey and study the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference and the Political Bureau Meeting of the CPC Central Committee on July 28, to review the “Heilongjiang Province Carbon Peak Implementation Plan”, and to study and deploy related work.

Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central United Front Work Conference systematically expounded a series of major theoretical and practical issues of the United Front Work in the new era, which are of strong political, ideological and theoretical nature, and will help us to do a good job in the United Front in the new era. The work points the way forward and provides the fundamentals to follow. It is necessary to completely, accurately and comprehensively understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thought on doing a good job in the party’s united front work in the new era, firmly grasp the historical orientation and important mission of the patriotic united front in the new era, seek the greatest common divisor and draw the greatest concentric circles, so as to provide comprehensive Revitalization All-round revitalization gathers people’s hearts, gathers wisdom, and gathers strength. It is necessary to improve and develop a new type of party system, strengthen the united front work of non-party intellectuals and people from new social strata, promote the healthy development of the non-public economy and the healthy growth of people in the non-public economy, do a good job in ethnic, religious and overseas Chinese affairs, as well as Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, overseas and The network united front work focuses on the construction of “six Longjiang” and the promotion of “eight revitalizations”, so as to transform the resource advantages of the united front into a powerful force for revitalization and development. It is necessary to effectively strengthen the party’s leadership over the united front work, thoroughly implement the “CPC United Front Work Regulations”, use the “four systems” to promote the implementation of the united front work, comprehensively improve the ability and style of the united front cadres, and strive to create a new situation for the united front work in the new era.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s economic thought, to unify thoughts and actions into the analysis and judgment of the CPC Central Committee on the economic situation, and to fully implement the important requirements of “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe.” Adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, promote the overall improvement of the quality and speed of economic development, and welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with outstanding results. It is necessary to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control accurately and efficiently, and look at the relationship between epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development from a comprehensive, systematic and long-term perspective. , Internal defense rebound, insist on dynamic clearing, do a good job in the management and control of returnees from medium and high-risk areas, and epidemic prevention and control headquarters at all levels in provinces, cities and counties must strengthen dispatching, strengthen “four-party responsibility”, strengthen social normalization prevention and control, consolidate Hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to take multiple measures to stabilize economic growth, solidly promote the implementation of the results of investment promotion, strengthen the work of contracting enterprises and contracting projects, seize the golden construction period to promote project construction, take effective measures to boost consumption, do a good job in agricultural field management, and further expand investment Export, fighting for the third quarter and sprinting the fourth quarter, and go all out to promote the high-quality economic development of Longjiang. It is necessary to hold the bottom line of safety in all directions, fight the 100-day battle of security and stability, effectively prevent and resolve various risks and hidden dangers, and do a good job in flood control, flood control, mountain torrent and debris flow disaster prevention and control, forest and grassland lightning strike early warning and disposal, and urban waterlogging control, etc., to ensure the difficulties. people’s lives, and maintain social harmony and stability. It is necessary to coordinate the completion of the first round of inspections of the provincial party committee and the start of the second round of inspections, promote the linkage of inspections and inspections, and give full play to the role of inspections as swords.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, fully implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, and plan to promote ecological revitalization, build a green Longjiang under the coordinate system of “double carbon”, and coordinate to promote the reduction of carbon emissions. Carbon, pollution reduction, green expansion and growth, promote green and low-carbon development in a steady and orderly manner, accelerate the green transformation of production and lifestyle, strictly control the carbon emissions of new projects, increase research and development, promotion and application of green and low-carbon technologies, and actively deploy Green and low-carbon industries such as digital economy, bio-economy, ice and snow economy, and creative design make green a beautiful background and distinctive feature of Longjiang, and strive to reflect Longjiang’s responsibility and make Longjiang’s contribution in realizing the “double carbon” goal.

