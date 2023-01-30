Tighten the strings of safety and welcome the new year safely



Before the festival, the leadership team of the Municipal Construction Bureau led a team to carry out pre-Spring Festival safety production inspections in key areas such as water supply and sewage, urban gas, garbage disposal, construction sites, and urban dilapidated houses, further tightening and compacting safety production responsibilities to ensure that the city The people have a happy and peaceful Spring Festival.

Lu Yun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Construction Bureau, Zhang Qingyu, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Municipal Construction Bureau, and Director of the Garden Municipal Management Service Center led a team to Shijiu Yangshui Plant to carry out pre-holiday water supply safety production inspections, and listened to the safety production of Shijiu Yangshui Plant during the Spring Festival On duty and work arrangements, and at the same time inspected the operation of water plant chlorination, membrane treatment and other workshop facilities and equipment. Lu Yun affirmed the safety production and preventive measures of Shijiu Yangshui Plant, and emphasized that it is necessary to attach great importance to water supply safety, do a good job in civilized construction management of construction projects, improve emergency measures to deal with extreme bad weather, and do a good job in emergency during the Spring Festival. On duty and emergency response preparations to ensure the safety and stability of water supply during the Spring Festival.

Jin Hongliang, member of the Party Committee and deputy director of the Municipal Construction Bureau, and Chen Hua, member of the Party Committee of the Municipal Construction Bureau and director of the Construction Industry Management Service Center, led a team to carry out the inspection of the urban domestic waste incineration disposal terminal and the safety production of the Beijing Institute of Technology project. The inspection team was listening to relevant work reports After the on-site inspection, enterprises are required to strictly implement the safety production responsibility system, carry out in-depth safety education and training, comprehensively strengthen safety production self-inspection and rectification work, do a good job in operation and maintenance duty and emergency protection, focus on the implementation of pre-holiday inspection and maintenance of facilities and equipment, and strictly control the limited space Operational safety, strengthen fire safety and chemical use safety management, strengthen vehicle dispatching and traffic safety, strictly abide by the bottom line of ecological and environmental protection standards, ensure the safe and stable operation of domestic waste incineration and disposal facilities, and ensure the daily production of urban domestic waste; require all parties involved in the construction It is necessary to further consolidate the responsibility for safety production, comprehensively investigate various safety hazards, implement various safety production measures, and ensure that safe production at the construction site during the Spring Festival is stable and orderly.

Shen Wei, member of the Party Committee and deputy director of the Municipal Construction Bureau, and Wang Chengdong, member of the Party Committee of the Municipal Construction Bureau and director of the housing management center, led a team to the dilapidated old houses in Daniantang and Chengdong Recycled Water Plant in Nanhu District to inspect the safety work on the spot, and listened to the construction bureau of Nanhu District Hechengdong Reclaimed Water Plant safety production duty arrangement and work plan during the Spring Festival, inspected the Daniantang dilapidated house site and the sewage plant drug transportation and storage situation. Deputy Director Shen Wei and Director Wang Chengdong proposed to the Construction Bureau of Nanhu District to strengthen the dynamic monitoring of dilapidated and old houses in cities and towns, and prepare emergency plans for housing safety. Adhere to the red line of safety production.

Mei Lihua, member of the Party Committee and deputy director of the Municipal Construction Bureau, and Wu Xiuquan, member of the Party Committee of the Municipal Construction Bureau and a second-level investigator, led a team to Buyun bottled gas storage and distribution station in Nanhu District and the stores along the street in Daqiao Town to carry out safety inspections and conduct on-site management of the storage and distribution stations. , equipment and maintenance of safety production facilities, and gas consumption in catering establishments to learn in detail, requiring gas companies to“Ensuring safe and secure supply” is the primary task, and we must do a good job in gas safety management during the Spring Festival to ensure the safe use of gas by the people. Focus on checking the operation of kitchen gas facilities and the installation of gas concentration detection alarms on storefronts along the streets in Daqiao Town, guide and urge gas users to improve their safety awareness and emergency response capabilities, so that the alarm bells will keep ringing.

Zhu Bin, member of the Party Committee and chief engineer of the Municipal Construction Bureau, led a team to the Tiedong Gas Storage and Distribution Station in the Economic Development Zone and the stores along the streets in Nanhu District to carry out pre-holiday gas supply and gas safety inspections, focusing on the operation of station facilities and equipment and gas source reserves. Zhu Bin emphasized that Tiedong Gas, as the largest liquefied petroleum gas supply enterprise in the urban area, must strictly implement safety production rules and regulations, implement special personnel on duty at gas stations, ensure that various safety production measures are implemented, and strengthen gas source reserves at the same time. Ensure a stable and safe gas supply during the Spring Festival. The inspection team conducted a detailed understanding of the bottled gas situation in the stores along the street in Nanhu District, carefully asked about the replacement frequency of gas bottles, and checked the ventilation of the use site. Resolutely put an end to all kinds of safety accidents.