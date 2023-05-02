Walikale: local notables call on SAKIMA to highlight its mining titles

The notables of the Walikale territory in North Kivu are calling on the Société aurifère du Kivu et du Maniema (SAKIMA) to develop the mining titles, which cover thousands of hectares of land it holds in this territory.

They talk about titles frozen by SAKIMA without local communities benefiting from them.

This situation prevents the exploitation of these concessions by other investors who could contribute to the local development of Walikale, said one of them, MP Kihangi Kiamwami:

“SAKIMA has held so many mining titles in Walikale territory for more than 50 years. These titles cover thousands of hectares of land in Walikale territory. However, these concessions have never been developed by SAKIMA. For so many years, the community observes SAKIMA holding titles that are of absolutely no use to the community. And, SAKIMA prevents other investors from coming, exploiting these concessions, giving profit to the community, contributing to local development”.

These notables request the organization of a framework of exchanges to evaluate and clarify this situation. This dialogue will also make it possible to decide on the future of these concessions, hopes Kihangi Kiamwami.

« This prompted me to contact the provincial director of SAKIMA, to ask him to convene a discussion framework. Because, we are not going to observe for several more years, titles being held, being frozen by SAKIMA; and that meanwhile our children are suffering, have no access to education, to health care, there are no roads, there is no electricity, while we have minerals which are guarded, buried by SAKIMA continued Prince Kihangi.