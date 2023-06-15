Home » Zhao Leji meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas – Xinhua English.news.cn
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 15. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing on June 15.

On June 15, Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pang Xinglei

Zhao Leji said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan 35 years ago, they have always been good friends, good partners and good brothers. President Xi Jinping and President Abbas jointly announced the establishment of China-Pakistan strategic partnership yesterday, raising bilateral relations to a new height. The National People’s Congress of China is willing to continue to maintain close and friendly exchanges with the Palestinian legislature and contribute to deepening the traditional friendship and promoting practical cooperation between the two countries. Zhao Leji introduced the concept and practice of Chinese-style modernization, saying that China‘s modernization is the growth of the world‘s peace force and the growth of the international justice force. No matter how the international situation changes, China will always firmly support the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights.

Abbas said that the Chinese people are great and friendly people who have always firmly promoted the development and progress of the world. Palestine thanks China for its long-term support for the just cause of the Palestinian people, and is willing to continuously deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Wu Weihua attended the meeting.

