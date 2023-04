At the age of 33, Petra Kvitová has proven that she can still play with the best and dominate major tournaments. She values ​​that a lot after the winning campaign to the trophy at the prestigious tournament in Miami, as she said at the press conference. After a year and a half, the two-time Wimbledon champion will return to the top ten of the world rankings. And by winning the jubilee trophy, the Czech tennis player improved her record in final matches to 30-11.

