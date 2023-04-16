Home » Arturo Covid variant, new symptoms of the virus: conjunctivitis alert. Experts: “Highly contagious”
Sports

Arturo Covid variant, new symptoms of the virus: conjunctivitis alert. Experts: “Highly contagious”

by admin
Arturo Covid variant, new symptoms of the virus: conjunctivitis alert. Experts: “Highly contagious”

The first cases of the Arturo variant in Italy «remind us that the virus is still among us and will remain for a long time. Xbb.1.16 is still part of the Omicron family:…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

The first cases of Arthur variant in Italy «they remind us that the virus is still among us and will remain for a long time. Xbb.1.16 is always part of the family Omicron: it is somewhat immuno-evasive and highly contagious, with clinical manifestations that take us back to the beginning of the history of the virus, such as conjunctivitis». This is the picture drawn by Fabrizio Pregliascovirologist at the State University of Milan, commenting on the arrival of the new Covid variant in our country to beraking latest news Salute.

See also  Covid, Omicron BA.5 raises cases in Portugal: the opinion of the experts

Variant Covid Arturo identified for the first time in Italy, here are the risks

Arturo variant, here are the new symptoms

«This is part of the small antigenic variations of Sars-Cov-2, which we know does not only affect the respiratory tract. In this case, we have no particular cause for concern », he continues. «Covid has now an undulating trend – she explains – with a tendency to decrease in our country. The pandemic is not synchronized all over the world: India is facing a new wave, the situation is under control here, with a low commitment of ordinary wards and intensive care units. But we still have over 100 deaths a day, especially elderly people with various dependent diseases and who have been vaccinated for some time. I believe that an anti-Covid vaccination should be organized every 6 months ».

Conjunctivitis alert

The arrival in Italy of the Covid variant XBB.1.16 or ‘Arturò certified yesterday by the survey of the Higher Institute of Health, «is an expected event, sooner or later it had to happen that it arrived in Italy. It is under attention because it is spreading a lot in India, like so many others before. If it is truly more contagious, it could take the place of Kraken which has gone almost unnoticed anyway. I think it will be the same for Arturo, but if this were not the case however and there was an increase in cases in children with related cases of conjunctivitis, it would be a clear signal and warning of the need to increase vaccination coverage in young people”. So to beraking latest news Salute Mauro Pistello, director of the virology unit of the university hospital of Pisa, vice president of the Italian Society of Microbiology and one of the founders of the sequencing network of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

See also  Italy-Macedonia, five things to do and five to avoid. Luigi Garlando's analysis

What the experts say

«The fact that the ISS genomic surveillance has found the Covid variant XBB.1.16 or “Arturo” in Italy should not surprise us, it almost certainly came from India where there is an increase in Covid cases due to XBB. 1.16. There must be no alarm, we must now know after three years of the Covid emergency that viruses travel with people and there are no borders. On Monday we will have 10 XBB.1.16 sequences available in our laboratory and we will begin to do more in-depth analyses, from previous works it is possible to say that the mutations of the ‘spike’ protein make us think that ‘Arturo derives from ‘Kraken’ which, as we have seen, gives mild symptoms of Covid disease “, Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome, always points out to beraking latest news Salute.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

the continental future of French football suspended on...

It was revealed that DeRozan’s daughter was threatened...

Jalonen excluded six players from training, including the...

7 reasons to eat pineapple more often

BJK Cup: Austria has to bow to US...

Reggio Emilia never stops. Treviso knocked down 88-77

Newcomer zero-growth Frisbee movement “cooling down”? – Jingchu...

Inter-Monza, Inzaghi-managers meeting after the defeat

French women’s football finally on track for professionalization

Ousou scored an own goal, the third time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy