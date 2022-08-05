The Bavarians win 6-1 in Frankfurt. Show of strength for Nagelsmann’s team, which remains the absolute favorite for the championship. And Mané does not make Lewandowski regret

Absolute domination, even more than was remotely predictable. On the first day of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich beat the Eintracht that won the last Europa League, winning 6-1 in Frankfurt. Decisive goals were scored by Kimmich (on 5 ‘), Pavard (11’), Mané (29 ‘), Musiala (first on 35’ and then on 83 ‘) and Gnabry (43’). Muani’s goal is useless (64 ‘). It was from 2020 that the Bavarians had not won the first of the championship, on that occasion they trimmed a sensational 8-0 to Schalke. In the Eintracht owner Kostic, in talks with Juventus. Emotions also in the interval when a dozen of Frankfurt ultras invaded the game enclosure coming into contact with the stewards. The fans then spontaneously returned to their seats.

THE RACE — Nagelsmann confirms the 11 who won the Super Cup a week ago, thus trusting Musiala from the start. At 5 ‘Bayern pushed ahead with Kimmich surprising Trapp with a free kick. The 2-0 arrives in the 11th minute with Pavard, on the development of a corner kick. Eintracht responds with Tuta (post at 12 ‘), but remains at the mercy of Bayern who drops the trio at 29’: after a post by Müller (good Kostic in retreat) and a crossbar from Musiala, it is Mané who scores on assist by Gnabry. Nagelsmann’s team does not seem to have mercy and in the 35th minute finds the 4-0 with Musiala (Mané good at stealing the ball and starting the counterattack), who only has to put the ball into the goal after Müller’s assist. Before the break also Gnabry’s fifth goal. In the second half, Muani’s flag goal for Eintracht, Musiala’s 6-1 goal and the debut of 17-year-old Tel, which Bayern paid 28.5 million euros, deserve to be mentioned. See also More fan, less air conditioner: emissions are reduced and savings are made

THE CHAMPIONSHIP — Bayern immediately showed that they are starting with the clear intention not only of winning the championship, but of dominating it. Difficult to think that anyone could undermine the Bavarians, but for the other 3 places in the Champions League the favorites remain Leipzig, Dortmund (even if they will have to do without Haller), and Leverkusen. It is difficult to imagine that Wolfsburg (to follow with interest the newcomer Kaminski, 20 years old taken from Lech Poznan) and Gladbach can return to the race. Friborg, Union Berlin and Cologne, which will participate in the Europa League (the first two) and Conference, will have to be confirmed at last year’s level. As usual, the youth project of Hoffenheim is interesting, which with Nsoki and Kabak took two central defense teams (23 and 22 years old) from which to start again. Skepticism around Hertha Berlin, Schalke and Werder, who have just been promoted to the Bundesliga, must confirm their level. Salvation will have to be played with Bochum, Augsburg and Stuttgart.

